Mega Raises $11.5M To Give Every SMB An Enterprise-Grade Growth Team, Without The Agency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mega replaces traditional marketing agencies with a network of AI agents that execute SEO, paid ads, GEO, and websites end to end, delivering predictable growth without the agency overhead.

New York, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most small to medium business owners have the same relationship with their marketing agency: they pay for effort and hope it turns into outcomes. It rarely feels like a fair trade. Mega is built to fix that. Today, the company announced an $11.5 million Series A to scale a full-service AI growth engine for SMBs – a platform that replaces traditional agencies with a network of AI agents delivering predictable growth without the overhead.





Mega founders: Robbie Schneidman and Lucas Pellan.

The Series A funding round was led by Goodwater Capital with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Atreides, SignalFire and Kearny Jackson. It also includes WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, Kelsey Plum and Nneka Ogwumike.

The problem is structural. SMBs today are expected to compete in a digital ecosystem built for enterprises, across SEO, paid ads, websites, and emerging AI channels. Agencies are expensive relative to SMB budgets, quality varies wildly, execution is manual, and iteration is slow. At the same time, AI marketing tools have flooded the market, but most still require business owners to learn and operate complex software. Mega takes a different approach by delivering services via software. Instead of managing tools, customers receive execution and measurable performance.

Mega's core product is an AI-powered growth engine designed specifically for businesses generating roughly $500,000 to $20 million in revenue. The platform uses a network of specialized AI agents to handle SEO, GEO, paid ads, and website management. From the customer's perspective, it feels like hiring a high-quality growth team, but it runs as software. The system plans, executes, optimizes, and reports continuously. If a customer signs up and never logs in, their marketing still runs and improves.