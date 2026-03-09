Scrum Alliance® Announces Partnership With The Pathwayz Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Align agile delivery with enterprise strategy and prove the ROI of your efforts

DENVER, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance®, a global not-for-profit that helps professionals solve complex problems and deliver better outcomes through agile skills, today announced a new partnership with The Pathwayz Group, a leadership development organization serving professionals in more than 75 countries. Together, the organizations will launch a new course later this year. The course will help leaders build the advanced business acumen needed to connect agility to strategy.

The course addresses a common gap: many agile leaders (scrum masters, product owners, agile coaches, team managers, etc.) are strong at delivery but lack the business fluency to connect their work to financial performance and enterprise priorities. Participants will develop the business acumen and confidence to understand executive language, contribute to strategic conversations, and influence decisions that drive measurable results.

Through this partnership, Scrum Alliance will combine its global community, agile expertise, and professional learning ecosystem with The Pathwayz Group's hands-on, activity-driven, strategic leadership programs. The result will be an interactive learning experience that emphasizes practical application, real-world business scenarios, and skills leaders can use immediately.

"Many agile leaders are excellent at delivery, but they're often expected to influence decisions that involve strategy and enterprise priorities," said Danielle deLuise, Chief Product Officer at Scrum Alliance. "This course helps close that gap by building the business acumen and decision-making skills leaders need to translate agile work into measurable organizational impact. Our partnership with The Pathwayz Group brings a highly practical, experiential approach to developing these crucial capabilities, delivering the practical fluency agile leaders need to shape investment decisions and drive definitive results."

"Today's leaders are asked to make complex decisions that impact people, processes and strategy," said Amber Vanderburg, President of The Pathwayz Group. "Our partnership with Scrum Alliance equips scrum masters, product owners, and agile coaches with the advanced business acumen required to connect execution to enterprise value creation. Our aim is to enhance the strategic collaborations to build better workplaces. We're excited to build leaders who enable agility and shape strategy."

Founded in 2019, The Pathwayz Group is a 100% female-owned leadership development organization and has reached more than 1 million professionals through global programs with facilitators and certified coaches delivering workshops, coaching, and online learning around the world on topics like EQ, strategic thinking, and communication in their signature WAYZ model.

About Scrum Alliance®

As a leading not-for-profit focused on agile education and professional credentialing, Scrum Alliance continues to advance its vision of Agile for AnyoneTM by equipping professionals and their organizations with the education, skills, and community needed to succeed in today's ever-evolving workplaces.

About The Pathwayz Group

The Pathwayz Group is a global leadership development organization helping leaders sharpen their skills, define their direction, and move forward with confidence. With facilitators and coaches across North America, Europe, and Asia, the organization delivers high-engagement workshops, coaching, and online learning programs to professionals in more than 75 countries. Learn more at thepathwayzgroup.

