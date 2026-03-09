CYPHER Learning Celebrates Customer Of The Year Winners For 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CYPHER Learning, a leading AI-native learning platform provider of, has announced the winners for the 2025 Customer of the Year (CoTY).

The customer response for the second annual CoTY was tremendous and every submission showcased incredible results by organizations committed to leveraging AI and innovation to turn learning into a strategic performance lever.

Daybreak AI: 2025 Customer of the Year

Top honor went to Daybreak AI, a fast-growing technology company that proved you don't need a massive department to achieve enterprise-scale results. In under six months, Daybreak AI moved from having no formal program to managing a fully scaled training ecosystem for both global employees and customers.

By using CYPHER Agent, Daybreak AI slashed course development time from 90 hours to just 8-a 90% gain in efficiency. This allowed a single-person training function to reclaim hundreds of hours, leading to a 35% reduction in baseline errors and a 30% increase in AI tool adoption across the firm. You can read the full Daybreak story at cypherlearning.

"With CYPHER, we're able to create, update, and scale training in a fraction of the time, giving us the clarity and efficiency we needed to support our expanding workload." said

Alicia Porowski, Learning and Development Leader at Daybreak AI

Celebrating excellence across the globe

While Daybreak AI took home the top prize, several other organizations set new benchmarks for what is possible with a modern learning platform like CYPHER Learning. These standout winners represent a diverse range of industries, yet they all share a commitment to driving measurable breakthroughs:

- Claroty (CYPHER Select): Empowering a global workforce with a 100% custom white-labeled academy managed by a lean six-person team.

- Poulin Willey Anastopoulo (Best in AI Transformation): Scaling legal excellence through AI-powered training that reduced course creation time by 60% and increased knowledge retention by 25%.

- Halo (Best in Time-to-Proficiency): Driving global growth by standardizing product knowledge, which slashed onboarding time by 60% and saved internal experts 15 hours every month.

- Presbyterian Senior Services (Best in Learner Engagement): Expanding community education at scale, reaching 1,500 learners in just one year while reducing vendor dependency by 40%.

- Wilcon Depot (Best in Productivity): Building personalized learning paths that saved a staggering 7,200 staff-hours annually and cut onboarding time in half.

- Le Cordon Bleu - Perú (Best in Operational Efficiency): Scaling world-class culinary standards through digital innovation, resulting in a 5x increase in course offerings.

- Orion International Virtual School (Best in Training Velocity): Transforming K-12 learning through automated compliance and AI-driven personalization, leading to a 99% on-time compliance completion rate.

Founder and CTO, Graham Glass, congratulated the winners:“These organizations are fundamentally redefining what's possible with AI and in doing so they're achieving 90% gains in efficiency and reclaiming thousands of hours to reinvest back into their people. At CYPHER Learning, we've always believed that technology should remove the barriers between having knowledge and sharing it, and seeing our 2025 award winners bring that vision to life is truly inspiring. It is an honor to partner with such forward-thinking leaders who are proving that when you prioritize personalized learning, you don't just improve it-you drive measurable growth and human excellence.”

Transforming learning into a performance lever

A common thread from all the winners was that by embracing a modern AI learning platform they were able to ramp up learning programs that met the unique needs of their learners in record time and with maximum impact. Whether it is Claroty building a global brand through their academy or Orion International Virtual School automating complex compliance, these winners demonstrate that the right platform does more than host content-it accelerates execution.

By reclaiming thousands of administrative hours and significantly reducing the time required to build high-quality training, these organizations are proving that training is no longer a cost center, but a driver of measurable business value.