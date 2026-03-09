Turingera Unveils Next-Gen Edge AI Soc Solution, Accelerating Global Edge Intelligence Deployment
TuringEra's Co-founder Jason Qu
Full-Stack AI Chip Strategy: Empowering the Next-Generation Intelligent Computing Ecosystem
TuringEra has positioned itself as a provider of full-stack AI infrastructure, offering customized solutions from foundational chips, hardware manufacturing to system software development. Its mission is to become a trusted global partner in AI computing infrastructure and drive scalable AI adoption across industries.
Revolutionary Product Portfolio: Meeting Diverse AI Computing Needs
The company introduced a comprehensive product lineup, including:
1. Turing Era Ruixin U100 GPU Inference Chip
-
24 TOPS single-precision floating-point, 96 TOPS half-precision, and 192 TOPS integer computing power;
32GB HBM2e memory, 150W (TDP) power consumption, and support for 128 concurrent 1080P video decoding streams;
Fully compatible with mainstream AI frameworks like TensorFlow and PyTorch, with support for ECC and virtualization.
2. Turing Era AI Appliance
-
Fully self-developed from chips to servers, ensuring end-to-end autonomy;
Hardware-software co-optimization for maximum system efficiency;
Designed for complex AI model training and inference scenarios, delivering high-performance computing platforms.
3. Full Series of Storage and Power Management Products
-
eMMC Storage Chip TLEV-M-E6001: Wide temperature range (-25°C to +85°C), 400MB/s high-speed transfer;
SATA SSD TLEV-M-SSD6000XA: 1.92TB capacity, 560MB/s sequential read speed, and 100μs ultra-low latency;
LDO Power Chip TLEV-P-1010: 1.8μVRMS ultra-low noise, 120dB(@100Hz) high PSRR;
DC-DC Power Module TLEV-P-2010: 3MHz high switching frequency, 22ns minimum on-time.
Seizing the Golden Window, Empowering Diverse Vertical Scenarios
TuringEra's next-gen SoC solution is precisely tailored to key application scenarios including Robotic vacuum、Robotic mower、Drone 、Quadruped robot、Industrial robot 、Humanoid robot、Integrated unit、Edge LLM (Large Language Model)、Cloud-based training and intelligent sensing devices.
TuringEra's Co-founder Jason Qu said: "We are not merely following market trends, but actively shaping the market together with our clients. What we deliver are phased, scenario-specific, and customer-centric solutions. AI infrastructure is already in place, and the market is at a critical juncture for an explosion in application-layer innovation. Our goal is to become a trusted global partner in AI computing infrastructure, driving large-scale adoption of AI across industries."
About TuringEra
TuringEra is a semiconductor company specializing in Edge AI solutions. The company provides hardware-software co-designed platforms that enable efficient, scalable, and secure AI deployment for robotics and smart terminals globally.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment