Expanding Access To Finance For Smes In The DRC

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The OPEC Fund for International Development has signed its first private sector operation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), providing a US$20 million loan to Rawbank, the country's leading financial institution. The financing will help expand access to credit for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), strengthen financial inclusion and support sustainable private sector growth.

The OPEC Fund's loan forms part of a US$265 million financing package arranged by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and supported by multiple lenders.

OPEC Fund president Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, said:

“ This partnership reflects the OPEC Fund's commitment to advancing private sector development and financial inclusion in Africa. By supporting Rawbank, we are helping expand access to finance for SMEs in the DRC - businesses that drive employment, strengthen value chains and contribute to more diversified and resilient economic growth.”

SMEs represent the vast majority of businesses in the DRC and are a key source of jobs and economic activity. However, many face significant barriers in accessing formal financing. The new facility will enable Rawbank to expand lending to SMEs and strategic corporates in sectors including telecommunications, agriculture and fast-moving consumer goods, helping businesses invest, grow and create employment.

The operation will also strengthen the bank's capacity in climate finance and agri-finance, while supporting women-led businesses and advancing financial inclusion through targeted technical assistance.

By participating in the facility, the OPEC Fund is helping diversify Rawbank's funding base and increase the availability of medium-term financing, which remains limited in the domestic market.

The broader US$265 million financing package includes a USD 50 million loan from IFC, a USD 50 million loan from Proparco, a US$25 million loan from British International Investment, a USD 20 million loan from the OPEC Fund and a USD 20 million loan from eco Fund. In parallel, IFC and Rawbank are launching a USD 100 million risk-sharing facility to further scale SME lending.

The OPEC Fund has partnered with the DRC since 1977, supporting projects in agriculture, water and sanitation, transport, health, education and financial sector development. This first private sector operation in the country marks an important step in expanding the OPEC Fund's engagement to promote inclusive growth, strengthen financial systems and support long-term economic resilience.

