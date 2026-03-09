403
Honeywell and IIT Bombay Establish Centre of Excellence to Advance Sustainability Skills and Innovation in India
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) MUMBAI, India, March 9, 2026: Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) today announced an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) to establish a new Centre of Excellence at the Institute’s Powai campus that will help skill more than 100,000 students by 2030 in sustainability-related fields.
The IIT Bombay - Honeywell Centre of Excellence for Future Skills & Innovation (IITB-Honeywell CoE) will be created and fully funded by Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF) – Honeywell’s philanthropic arm in India. The IITB-Honeywell CoE will offer advanced laboratory infrastructure, equipment procurement, curriculum design and research and innovation grants.
In its pilot phase over the next two months, the IITB-Honeywell CoE will focus on establishing core infrastructure, developing a specialized curriculum and training a first phase of 250 students. The IITB-Honeywell CoE will offer certificate-based programs featuring coursework and hands-on projects aligned with real-world sustainability challenges. It will benefit undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral students from across the country. Following the pilot phase, subsequent phases are expected to engage nearly 20,000 students per year during the partnership, through the IITB-Honeywell CoE’s structured curriculum.
As India digitally transforms its economy and critical sectors such as energy, it faces a growing shortage of sustainability professionals with cross-disciplinary, technology-driven skills. According to the Economic Survey 2023-24[i], India aims to create 3.4 million jobs in the green sector by 2030. The renewable energy industry alone faces a deficit of 1.2 million skilled workers, a number that could swell to 1.7 million by 2027, according to TeamLease[ii]. The IITB-Honeywell CoE will address the growing demand for skilled sustainability professionals by combining classroom learning with applied research across five learning tracks: Sustainability Reporting, Sustainable Finance, Energy Security, Sustainability Infrastructure and Policy Advocacy.
“Skilling our workforce is central to building a future-ready and sustainable India. Our collaboration with IIT Bombay reinforces Honeywell’s commitment to developing high-quality talent across sustainability fields, as India accelerates growth through its AI-powered digital economy,” said Ashish Modi, President, India and Asia Pacific, Honeywell. “Honeywell’s new CoE aligns with this digital transformation and will equip students with the right industrial skills to support long-term economic growth with sustainability at the core.”
The IITB-Honeywell CoE’s course structure, applicable through 2030, requires each student to complete 40 hours of training across the five learning tracks. Classroom programming and applied research will be jointly delivered by the IIT Bombay faculty and industry specialists and supported by Honeywell employees through volunteer mentorship, technical guidance and career-readiness training.
“IIT Bombay has always emphasized translating academic excellence into societal impact,” said Prof. Shireesh B. Kedare, Director, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. “The establishment of our Centre of Excellence with Honeywell strengthens that mission by giving students experiential learning beyond the classroom, enabling them to engage meaningfully with real-world sustainability challenges that are critical to India’s future.”
The partnership with IIT Bombay is a defining milestone under Honeywell India’s flagship ‘Saksham’ skilling initiative. Under Saksham, STEM students nationwide are trained in AI, cybersecurity and sustainability, while the IIT Bombay collaboration will focus specifically on sustainability-skilling through the IITB-Honeywell CoE.
About Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation
Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF) is the non-profit arm of Honeywell, dedicated to advancing corporate social responsibility initiatives across India. Its focus areas include education, humanitarian relief, and sustainable community development. In education, HHSIF leads STEM-focused skilling programs, supports research at leading institutes, and helps scale deep-science start-ups. In sustainable community development, it works to build resilient communities by strengthening healthcare infrastructure and enabling rural livelihoods, WASH initiatives, and natural resource conservation through technology-led solutions. Honeywell has also committed to planting one million trees under its Plant the Future program this decade. Since inception, HHSIF has impacted more than 6.6 million lives across 21 states.
About Honeywell
Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology, that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit
About IIT Bombay
The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, set up in 1958 as the second IIT, is recognised worldwide as a leader in the field of science and engineering education and research. The Institute was granted the status of 'Institution of Eminence' by the Ministry of Education (the then Ministry of Human Resources Development) on July 9, 2018. IIT Bombay is reputed for the quality of its faculty, cutting-edge research, industry relations, and the outstanding calibre of students graduating from its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The Institute has 17 academic departments, 35 other academic entities (Centres/ Programmes/ Academic facilities/ Hubs/ Externally funded centres and Labs), and three schools. Over the last six decades, more than 75,000 engineers and scientists have graduated from the Institute. It is served by 756 faculty members, with 121 women faculty, and about 150 visiting and part-time faculty, considered not only amongst the best within the country but also highly recognised in the world for achievements in the field of education and research. On June 19, 2025, IIT Bombay was ranked 2nd in India and 129th in the world in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings for 2026. On March 12, 2025, IIT Bombay was ranked 28th in Engineering and Technology in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject for 2025.
