Iranian Drone Strike Injures Civilians in Bahrain


2026-03-09 06:48:23
(MENAFN) Bahrain reported on Monday that several individuals were wounded, one of them critically, following an Iranian drone assault near the nation’s capital.

According to the Interior Ministry, the strike caused damage to multiple residences in the Sitra region, located south of Manama.

Earlier, the ministry announced that sirens had been activated and advised citizens and residents to "remain calm and head to the nearest safe place."

Since February 28, the US and Israel have carried out extensive offensives against Iran, resulting in over 1,200 casualties, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior military figures.

In response, Iran has launched drone and missile operations targeting Israel and Gulf states that host US facilities.

