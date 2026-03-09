AI Startup TUBR Selected For International Accelerator While Running Live Trials In Phoenix, Arizona

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TUBR, a UK-based AI analytics company specializing in predictive intelligence for physical businesses, has been selected for the Andorra Open Valley (AOV) accelerator program - as its TUBR Pulse platform prepares to launch live trials with hospitality businesses in downtown Phoenix, Arizona on March 23. The dual-market milestone marks a significant moment for the company, which began its Arizona expansion in March and now has a team member based in the state, and signals that the demand forecasting challenges TUBR is solving are not unique to one market.

Phoenix and Andorra may sit on opposite sides of the Atlantic, but their hospitality operators face a strikingly similar problem: acute demand volatility that traditional forecasting tools are not built to handle. In Phoenix, independent cafes, restaurants, and hotels navigate swings driven by convention season, extreme summer heat, and the rapid growth of the city's urban core. In Andorra, the challenge is a dual winter-summer tourism cycle anchored by ski and hiking seasons. In both cases, operators are making staffing, inventory, and occupancy decisions without reliable forward visibility - and leaving money on the table as a result. TUBR's Phoenix trials, launching with downtown venues on March 23, will put that to the test in real conditions from day one.

TUBR Pulse is built specifically for this challenge. Developed on TUBR's physics-based approach to sparse time-series data, Pulse delivers actionable predictions without requiring years of historical records. The platform integrates with existing point-of-sale systems to surface plain-language forecasts on demand trends, staffing requirements, and inventory levels - days and weeks in advance. Being selected for an international accelerator program as the company finalizes its first US trial launch underscores the confidence that global innovation partners have in the model's potential to scale across markets.

“We started in Phoenix because we believed Arizona's hospitality market was the right place to prove our technology in the US - fast-growing, diverse, and genuinely open to innovation,” said Dash Tabor, Founder and CEO of TUBR.“Being selected for Andorra Open Valley while those trials are live isn't a pivot - it's a proof point. The same physics-based approach that is helping a downtown Phoenix cafe forecast a busy Friday is the same approach that can help a ski resort in the Pyrenees plan for a powder weekend. We are now operating on two continents, with a team on the ground in Arizona, and that is something we are proud of.”

Andorra Open Valley is an international acceleration program launched by Creand Crèdit Andorrà through its Creand Accelera platform, in collaboration with Plug and Play, one of the world's leading innovation platforms. Headquartered in Silicon Valley and present in over 60 locations worldwide, Plug and Play brings global expertise in open innovation and startup acceleration to the program, connecting selected companies to an international ecosystem of over 550 corporations and 100,000 startups. The program connects Andorra's leading companies with high-potential European startups to co-create solutions with tangible impact in the country.

Demand Forecasting and Occupancy Optimization.

For hospitality operators in both Phoenix and Andorra, occupancy optimization is directly linked to revenue yield and cost control. Overbooking leads to reputational damage; under-occupancy leaves revenue on the table. TUBR Pulse correlates factors including day of week, local events, weather conditions, and historical booking patterns to produce forward-looking occupancy predictions that operators can act on. The tool presents these as plain-language scenario cards rather than charts, making them accessible to frontline managers without data expertise.

Seasonality and Resource Management.

Whether it is Phoenix's summer slowdown or Andorra's transition between ski and hiking seasons, hospitality businesses must scale teams, inventory, and operations up and down rapidly - often with limited permanent staff and constrained supply chains. TUBR Pulse surfaces week-ahead forecasts based on what's happening in the environment that enable operators to right-size labor scheduling, reduce food and consumable waste, and maintain service quality through peak periods. By understanding not just what happened last season but what is likely to happen in the next two weeks, operators gain a meaningful operational edge.

TUBR's Arizona expansion, which began in March with the support of the Arizona Commerce Authority and Downtown Phoenix Inc, is ongoing. The company launches its first live trials with downtown Phoenix venues on March 23 and has a team member based in the state to support trial activity and commercial development. The Andorra Open Valley selection adds an additional dimension to TUBR's international growth, as the company builds toward a wider US rollout.

About TUBR

TUBR is a UK-based AI analytics company providing physics-based predictive intelligence for physical businesses. Its core technology is designed to generate accurate forecasts from sparse datasets - making enterprise-grade analytics accessible to small and medium-sized operators for the first time. TUBR's Pulse platform integrates with leading point-of-sale providers and is built for use in hospitality, retail, and other foot-traffic-driven environments. TUBR is headquartered in Sheffield, United Kingdom, and is co-located in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information visit

About Andorra Open Valley

Andorra Open Valley (AOV) is an international acceleration program launched by Creand Crèdit Andorrà through its Creand Accelera platform, in collaboration with Plug and Play TC. The program connects leading Andorran companies with high-potential European startups to co-create innovative solutions that generate real impact in the country. Over three years, AOV will accelerate 30 startups across six-month hybrid cycles combining in-person events in Andorra with online sessions. For more information visit

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading global innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley and present in over 60 locations across five continents, Plug and Play has built an ecosystem of over 550 corporate partners and 100,000 startups. For more information visit