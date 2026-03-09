GLIDE And UAE University Sign Partnership Agreement To Advance Research And Capacity Strengthening In Disease Elimination

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Global Institute for Disease Elimination GLIDE and United Arab Emirates University UAEU signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration across research, training, and knowledge exchange in support of infectious disease elimination and global public health priorities.

The agreement establishes a framework for joint research addressing infectious diseases, neglected tropical diseases, and other priority public health challenges of regional and international relevance. Through this partnership, the two institutions aim to strengthen the evidence base for policy and practice while advancing scientific leadership from the UAE.

GLIDE and UAEU will collaborate on several capacity strengthening initiatives, including joint training programs, lectures, workshops, internships, and fellowship opportunities, with an emphasis on building local expertise and increasing participation of Emirati researchers and trainees.

“This MoU reflects our shared commitment to strengthening research and building local capacity. By combining academic excellence with applied research and policy engagement, we can accelerate the translation of scientific evidence into real-world impact,” said Dr Farida Al Hosani, CEO of GLIDE.

The partnership also promotes collaboration on competitive research funding, including joint applications for the Falcon Awards for Disease Elimination and other regional and international programmes. This may include engagement of UAEU faculty and subject-matter experts in grant review processes, supporting scientific rigour and shared leadership.

Additional areas of collaboration include faculty and student engagement through mentorship, joint supervision, academic exchanges, and participation in GLIDE-supported initiatives, as well as knowledge exchange through data sharing, joint publications, co-authored policy briefs, and scientific convenings.

The MoU reinforces both institutions' commitment to strengthening the UAE's role in advancing global health research, innovation, and disease elimination.