Galgotias University Student Keshav Madan Builds AI-Powered Automation Startup Saivyy Technologies

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India Galgotias University is proud to announce another student achievement in its culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. Keshav Madan, a B.Tech. Computer Science Engineering student from 2023-2027, has founded Saivyy Technologies Private Limited (saivyytechnologies). This deep-tech company aims to change how businesses manage data using artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, and intelligent automation.

Galgotias University student Keshav Madan, B.Tech Computer Science Engineering, founder of AI automation startup Saivyy Technologies



Keshav started his company while studying in 2025 at Galgotias University. The company helps organizations in leveraging the full potential of their data by transforming large, complex datasets into useful, real-time actionable intelligence. The company uses AI, machine learning, and big data technologies to create solutions that provide an ecosystem for improved efficiency, predictive insights, and data-driven decision-making.



Saivyy Technologies Private Limited helps businesses streamline operations, reduce manual processes, and gain insights that support planning and digital transformation. The company works to address the complexities of enterprise data by installing scalable big data infrastructure, machine learning models, automation frameworks, and intelligent workflows into existing systems. Its technology stack blends predictive analytics, natural language processing, and strong data engineering frameworks to deliver high-quality solutions.



Keshav Madan's journey shows how universities can be centers for innovation and entrepreneurship. With solid mentorship, industry partnerships, and incubation support, Galgotias University empowers students to turn their ideas into impactful ventures, As India speeds up its digital transformation.



Companies like Saivyy Technologies highlight the role of young innovators in shaping the country's technology landscape. Galgotias University continues to set benchmarks with such inspiring stories of Galgotian who aim to achieve big.



