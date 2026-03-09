TRUNNANO: Material Transformation And Innovation In Advanced Ceramics

Why advanced ceramics?

Advanced ceramics, also known as high-performance ceramics or engineering ceramics, are based on inorganic non-metallic materials such as alumina (Al2O3), silicon nitride (Si3N4), silicon carbide (SiC), and boron nitride (BN), and are prepared through precise chemical composition control, molding processes, and high-temperature sintering technology. Unlike traditional ceramics, advanced ceramics are endowed with specific mechanical, thermal, electrical, or chemical properties.

Nanotechnology is profoundly changing the fabrication logic and performance boundaries of advanced ceramics. By introducing nanoscale reinforcing phases (such as carbon nanotubes and boron nitride nanosheets) into the ceramic matrix, the fracture toughness and thermal properties of the material can be significantly improved. Meanwhile, the polymer precursor conversion method enables the design of ceramic composition and microstructure at the molecular scale, providing a new process route for the preparation of non-oxide ceramics such as SiC and Si3N4.









TRUNNANO's Entry Point: Building Technological Advantages from the Source of Materials

TRUNNANO's over 12 years of deep cultivation in the field of nanomaterials provides a unique foundation for its entry into the advanced ceramics industry. The performance of advanced ceramics depends not only on the forming and sintering processes, but also closely on the purity, particle size distribution, and crystal form of the raw material powders. This profound understanding of upstream materials allows TRUNNANO to more precisely control the microstructure and macroscopic properties of the final product from the early stages of product development.

Under the leadership of CEO Roger Luo, the company has been systematically building an advanced ceramics product line since 2024, focusing on the following technological directions:

Silicon carbide series: This includes reaction-bonded silicon carbide (SiSiC), pressureless sintered silicon carbide (SSiC), and recrystallized silicon carbide (RSiC). Reaction-bonded silicon carbide is widely used in mechanical seals and chemical pump components due to its relatively controllable manufacturing cost and ability to manufacture complex-shaped parts. Pressureless sintered silicon carbide, with its fully dense microstructure, excels in high-requirement applications such as semiconductor equipment components.

Nitride composite systems: Such as silicon nitride-bonded silicon carbide composites, which combine the wear resistance of silicon carbide with the toughness of silicon nitride, are suitable for kiln furniture in the non-ferrous metallurgy and ceramics industries. Boron nitride products and their coatings utilize their excellent thermal shock resistance and non-wetting properties to serve special casting and thin film deposition processes.

Oxide precision ceramics: This includes products made of high-purity alumina, zirconium oxide, quartz, and mullite. These products maintain stable market demand in wear parts, electrical insulation components, and process environments requiring high purity in industrial production lines.

TRUNNANO is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of nanomaterials, high-end ceramic products, and other high-purity chemicals. Driven by technological innovation, its products are widely used in various industrial fields. With its superior product quality and professional technical service, TRUNNANO has earned the trust of customers worldwide. Under the leadership of CEO Roger Luo, TRUNNANO is committed to promoting the advancement of materials science through continuous technological breakthroughs and contributing to global industrial development.

