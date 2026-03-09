18/2026・Trifork Group: Weekly Report On Share Buyback
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|2 March 2026
|2,700
|89.44
|241,488
|3 March 2026
|2,800
|87.58
|245,224
|4 March 2026
|2,900
|87.90
|254,910
|5 March 2026
|2,632
|88.79
|233,695
|6 March 2026
|2,800
|89.73
|251,244
|Accumulated
|13,832
|88.68
|1,226,561
A detailed overview of the daily transactions can be found here: .
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of treasury shares under the share buyback program corresponds to 0.07% of the share capital of Trifork Group AG.
Investor & Media contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director,..., +41 79 357 7317
About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,148 employees in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies. Learn more at trifork.
Attachment
-
CA_18_2026_Buyback
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment