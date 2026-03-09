18/2026・Trifork Group: Weekly Report On Share Buyback

Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 18/2026

Weekly report on share buyback

On 27 February 2026, Trifork initiated a share buyback program in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buyback program runs from 2 March 2026 up to and including no later than 31 December 2026. For details, please see company announcement no. 15 of 27 February 2026.

Under the share buyback program, Trifork will purchase shares for up to a total of DKK 75 million (approximately EUR 10 million).

Under the program, the following transactions have been made: