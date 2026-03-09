Implementation Of A Share Buyback Program

SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the implementation of its share buyback program announced on December 12th, 2025. This program aims to partially offset the dilutive effects of the Group's employee shareholding plan and long-term incentive scheme.

SPIE has today entrusted an investment services provider with a mandate to acquire a maximum number of 1,250,000 SPIE shares over a period extending from March 9, 2026 to April 30, 2026.

SPIE intends to cancel all repurchased shares, thereby partially offsetting the dilutive impact of the issuance of new shares under the SHARE FOR YOU 2025 employee shareholding plan and the Group's long-term incentive plan.

This share buyback program is implemented under the authorisation granted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2025, pursuant to its 14th resolution. The purchase price will not exceed the maximum price set by the said Shareholders' Meeting. Details of the share buyback program are available in section 6.4.3 of SPIE's 2024 Universal Registration Document.

Information on transactions on its own shares by SPIE under the share buyback program will be published on the Group's website ().

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications.

With 55,000 employees, SPIE works alongside its customers to drive the energy, digital and industrial transitions. As a key player in decarbonisation, the Group delivers efficient and innovative solutions across the economy.

SPIE Group achieved in 2025 consolidated revenue of €10.4 billion and consolidated EBITA of €793 million.



Facebook –LinkedIn

Press Media Library

Contacts