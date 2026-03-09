Timelycare Launches Timelypulse To Help Colleges Spot Struggling Students Before It's Too Late

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New proactive engagement solution aims to close the gap between early signals and meaningful follow-through

Fort Worth, TX, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colleges and universities have invested heavily in early alert systems tied to grades and attendance. But many student challenges, such as mental health concerns, financial strain, basic needs insecurity, and disengagement, emerge well before academic performance declines.

New TimelyCare national research

These findings suggest that disengagement rarely begins with academic failure and that institutions may be missing students who appear stable on paper.

Today, TimelyCare announced the launch of TimelyPulse, a proactive engagement and directional insight solution designed to help institutions identify emerging student needs earlier and guide students to appropriate support before issues escalate.

“Too often, institutions don't see a student's challenges until they've already escalated,” said Luke Hejl, co-founder and CEO at TimelyCare.“TimelyPulse changes that by delivering AI-powered insight into student well-being, enabling proactive outreach and guiding students to the right mix of counseling, basic needs, and existing campus support services - helping institutions maximize the impact of resources already in place before small issues become crises.”

From Alerts to Action

TimelyPulse is not a chatbot, survey platform, or predictive risk engine. It functions as a proactive engagement layer that works alongside existing campus programs and student support services.

Through consent-based outreach, the platform checks in with students early, before academic decline or crisis-level escalation. When students indicate a need, TimelyPulse guides them through institution-defined pathways to relevant campus or TimelyCare resources.

The goal: ensure that early signals translate into clear next steps, rather than isolated data points or ad hoc referrals.

Key capabilities include:



Proactive outreach before traditional academic indicators signal failure

Structured pathways that guide students from signal to support

Aggregated insights into outreach coverage and connection patterns

Institutional governance and transparency over content, cadence, and routing Assistive AI that organizes responses without diagnosing, labeling, or making autonomous decisions

Extending Existing Investments in a Constrained Environment

The launch comes as many institutions face tighter budgets and increased scrutiny over student support spending. Rather than adding a standalone system, TimelyPulse strengthens existing investments such as campus-based programs, support services, and the TimelyCare ecosystem by expanding reach and improving follow-through.

For example, if a student indicates financial stress during an early check-in, TimelyPulse can route them through institution-defined pathways, such as connecting them to basic needs support, financial aid counseling, or relevant TimelyCare services, ensuring outreach leads to coordinated follow-through rather than isolated referrals.

By surfacing needs earlier and guiding students to defined support pathways, the platform aims to increase awareness of and use of services that institutions already fund, without requiring additional staff or large-scale outreach campaigns.

TimelyPulse also provides leaders with aggregated, executive-ready visibility into outreach and connection patterns, supporting conversations on persistence and resource alignment.



Designed with Student Trust at the Center

As AI-enabled tools proliferate across higher education, concerns about surveillance and risk scoring have intensified. In this environment, institutions need more than new technology; they need a thoughtful approach from a trusted partner who understands the nuances of student well-being leaders emphasize that TimelyPulse was built with guardrails intended to prioritize student agency and transparency.

Outreach is optional and clearly explains why students are being contacted. The platform does not assign individual risk scores, make diagnoses, or automate institutional decisions. Instead, it is designed to extend the human-centered model that institutions already rely on, strengthening connections without compromising trust.

“Student success isn't just about identifying risk, it's about building trust and making it easier for students to say 'yes' to support,” said Nicole Trevino, Vice President for Student Success at TimelyCare.“TimelyPulse helps institutions move from simply noticing early signals to guiding students toward meaningful next steps, in a way that respects their agency and strengthens existing campus resources.”

As institutions continue to focus on retention, campus leaders are making earlier visibility into emerging student needs a strategic priority. Navigating this shift requires care, credibility, and deep experience in higher education, qualities TimelyCare has built over years of partnership with colleges and universities enters the market as colleges seek more consistent ways to identify concerns and translate outreach into action before students disengage academically.

TimelyPulse will be available to new and existing TimelyCare institutional partners in April.

For more information, visit .



About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is a clinically accountable virtual care provider built specifically for education. Trusted by nearly 500 campuses across the U.S., TimelyCare combines URAC-accredited clinical standards with a measurement-based approach and a partnership-first model to help institutions champion well-being with clarity, accountability, and real-world impact. Through a seamless, easy-to-access platform, TimelyCare offers a comprehensive range of services, including a crisis line, mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support, and self-guided wellness tools. TimelyCare drives clinically validated improvements in depression and anxiety, supporting healthier learning environments.

Contact Info



Gina Katzmark

...

+1 218-310-2259