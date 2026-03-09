ABB Invests ~$75 Million In India To Expand Manufacturing And R&D For Critical Segments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bengaluru, India, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Significant capital expenditure to boost Indian manufacturing and R&D of critical electrification and automation solutions

Expansion of manufacturing capacity for critical infrastructure, including renewable energy, metro rail and data centers across five locations

New advanced R&D and testing labs in Hyderabad and Bengaluru supports the "Make in India" initiative Creation of approximately 300+ new skilled jobs in engineering, operations, and research supports localized production of sustainable technologies

ABB announced today that it will invest a further ~$75 million in India during 2026 to significantly expand its manufacturing footprint and research and development (R&D) capabilities. This investment, combined with its 2025 spend of over $35 million, reflects ABB's commitment to scaling its "local-for-local" strategy in India. Approximately 85 percent of ABB's products and solutions sold in India are manufactured locally.

The investment will support growth across ABB's Electrification, Motion and Automation business areas. It follows a decade of strong annual growth in the country, where ABB has invested more than $230 million over this period to strengthen India's position as a global manufacturing hub. This year marks ABB's 76th year of operations in the country.

“This investment in India is an important part of our strategy to support infrastructure build-out and growth in one of our fastest growing markets,” said Morten Wierod, ABB's Chief Executive Officer.“We are seeing strong demand driven by the country's energy transition, grid modernization, data center development, and the rapid expansion of the metro and high-speed rail segments. Our expanded facilities will ensure we meet this demand while enhancing our capabilities to serve other markets in the region.”

Investing in Indian Operations

Across ABB's business areas of Electrification, Motion and Automation, investments in multiple Indian locations will focus on expanding production to support its energy transition as well as industries critical to the economy, such as data centers and public infrastructure. Approximately 300 new skilled jobs in engineering, operations, and research are expected to be created as part of the investments.

Bengaluru: Nelamangala 1 and 2

ABB is investing $14 million in its two Nelamangala campus facilities to drive continued growth and deepen its localization strategy. Building on earlier enhancements, the company is expanding production capabilities at Campus 1 and preparing the launch of new technology ranges in 2026, including advanced electrical protection and enclosure solutions. A major focus of the investment is the scaling of ABB's converter manufacturing facility, which will play a central role in supporting India's fast‐growing sustainable mobility sector. Over the next three to five years, ABB plans to significantly expand its portfolio serving high‐speed rail and metro transportation, reinforcing its capabilities across propulsion systems, converters, traction motors and related services.

The company's newly built Nelamangala Campus 2 will meet rising demand for power protection with a tenfold production expansion for uninterruptable power supply solutions and dedicated R&D. It will also house advanced rectifier manufacturing, excitation and blending systems, and an integrated gas analyzer systems facility, supporting multiple industries and strengthening regional power and process infrastructure.

Bengaluru: Peenya

ABB is investing $21 million in its Peenya operations to expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen advanced technology capabilities. Key investments center on increasing manufacturing facilities for low‐voltage drives, and specialized motors such as flameproof (Ex) motors, roller‐table motors, and large smoke‐venting motors. The company is also enhancing its services and digital capabilities by adding an innovation lab, remote monitoring and diagnostics, and upgraded training facilities. Additionally, ABB is modernizing its high‐precision electromagnetic flowmeter calibration rig, supporting greater localization and advanced equipment manufacturing in India.

Hyderabad

ABB is currently progressing a multi-phase laboratory and office project in Hyderabad investing $12 million in 2026 as part of phase one which includes the February 2026 operations relocation to a 12,400+ sqm leased office and lab space. For Phase two, a state-of-the-art High Power lab on ABB-owned 16,630 sqm land, is scheduled for 2026. This hub will house R&D and engineering employees.

Nashik

In Nashik, ABB is expanding its current facility with an investment of $22 million for the production of indoor and outdoor circuit breakers. In addition, the enlarged facility will also feature an expanded Vacuum Interrupter (VI) factory. The expansion will also drive a localization of 33kV Primary Gas Insulated Switchgear and new SF6-free technologies by 2028.

Vadodara

ABB will invest $6 million to expand its manufacturing footprint at its location in Vadodara, with a focus on scaling up its slow-speed synchronous generators facility and increasing the capacity of the induction motors factory to support growing demand from core industries such as metals, oil & gas, cement and wind. The company will also expand its services workshop, improve further facilities and establish a training center.

The revenue of ABB in India was more than $1.5 billion in 2025, accounting for ~4% of the ABB Group total. With more than 10,000 people across India, ABB in India operates across five locations with nearly 25 manufacturing, distribution and operating facilities in addition to five major R&D centers.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB).

