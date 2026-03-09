Reccloud Expands Complimentary Access To AI Speech-To-Text With New No-Login Transcription Feature
March 08, 2026 11:53 PM EDT | Source: Kinfoome Presswire
Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2026) - RecCloud announced an update to its AI speech-to-text platform, expanding complimentary access and launching a new login-free transcription feature this month, allowing users to start transcribing audio and video without creating an account.
Previously, users needed to register for an account to access the platform's transcription features and complimentary trial experience. With this latest update, RecCloud has removed the registration requirement for basic transcription sessions, allowing users to test the platform instantly.
Under the updated complimentary access model, users now receive two complimentary transcription sessions per day, with up to 20 minutes per session across supported input types.
This upgrade expands RecCloud's accessibility and enables users to experience real AI-powered transcription workflows before deciding to register or upgrade.
Expanded Complimentary Access Without Registration
The newly expanded complimentary tier includes:
- No registration or login required Two complimentary sessions per user per day Up to 20 minutes per session
Supported input sources include:
- Browser-based recording Local audio and video uploads Public video URLs
The feature is available across Web, Desktop Client, and Mobile, providing users with flexible access across devices.
By removing the sign-up barrier, RecCloud aims to make it easier for users to test the platform's transcription accuracy and workflow capabilities.
Enhanced AI Workspace for Spoken Content
In addition to expanding complimentary access, the platform continues to provide a full AI-powered workspace designed to help users manage and repurpose spoken content.
After transcription, users can:
- Access time-aligned transcripts Switch between raw and AI-polished versions Identify multiple speakers Edit text inline with search and replace tools Generate structured summaries (Detailed, Concise, Minutes, Business, Speech modes) Extract key points automatically Generate AI-powered FAQs Interact with an integrated AI assistant for contextual questions Export transcripts and summaries in DOCX and other formats
The system supports multilingual transcription and cross-language summary generation, making it suitable for meetings, lectures, interviews, webinars, and social media content.
Improving Accessibility to AI Transcription
Many AI transcription platforms require users to create accounts before they can test transcription accuracy or output quality.
With this latest update, RecCloud aims to reduce friction and provide a more transparent way for users to evaluate the platform before committing to extended usage.
"Our goal is to lower the barriers to trying AI tools," said Zoe Zhang, a RecCloud spokesperson. "By expanding complimentary access and removing the login requirement, users can immediately experience how AI transcription fits into their workflow."
Availability
The updated complimentary access model for AI Speech-to-Text is available globally at:
.
Website:
Contact Person: Henry Tao
Mail: ...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Kinfoome Presswire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment