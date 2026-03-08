Arab League Denounces Iranian Attacks As“Massive Strategic Error”

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Arab League has condemned Iranian attacks against Gulf states as a“massive strategic error,” with Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit stating on Sunday that Arab nations are speaking with one voice in rejecting any violation of their sovereignty.

Speaking at an emergency virtual meeting of Arab foreign ministers, Aboul Gheit called on Tehran to“review its policy and rectify the massive strategic error it committed by attacking Arab countries.” He described the escalation against civilian targets and vital facilities in the Gulf region as“reckless and unjustified,” adding that such actions represent a flagrant violation of international laws and a threat to Arab national security.

“Arab countries are not a party to the ongoing war, nor did they want it to break out,” Aboul Gheit said. He noted that Arab states had previously declared their refusal to allow their territories or airspace to be used as launchpads for military operations. He highlighted that countries including Oman, Egypt, and Qatar had made sincere diplomatic efforts to spare the region, including Iran, from the“woes of the ongoing war.”

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty expressed full solidarity with Gulf states, Jordan, and Iraq in the face of Iranian attacks, stressing Cairo's“categorical condemnation and complete rejection” of the strikes and any justifications for them. Abdelatty warned of the danger of the region sliding into“further escalation and all-out chaos.” He emphasised the importance of activating the concept of Arab national security and joint cooperation frameworks, including the formation of a“joint Arab force” to effectively deal with existing threats.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi told the meeting that the region stands at a“dangerous turning point” due to the escalation of military operations and the prioritisation of force over dialogue. He pointed to the political, economic, and security repercussions of what he termed an“illegal war,” calling for intensified diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution to the root causes of the conflict.

Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein also condemned attacks targeting various areas across Iraq, stating that the purpose of these“aggressive strikes” was to drag the country into the regional conflict. Hussein noted that while Iraq supports negotiations between Iran and the United States, it condemns both the ongoing military campaigns against Iran and the expansion of the war.

Hussein affirmed that Iraq would not allow its territory to be used for attacks against neighbouring states and warned of the specific dangers regarding the Strait of Hormuz. He said disruptions there could lead to direct impacts on global interests, including energy price crises,“armed chaos throughout the region,” and mass displacement or migration.

The Iraqi minister added that Baghdad is pursuing various mechanisms to prevent the country from being drawn into external conflicts and remains committed to protecting diplomatic missions while maintaining a balance aimed at consolidating stability.