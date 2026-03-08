MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, ATESH reported this on Telegram.

Agents of the movement returned to the same depot in Bryansk, where they had already carried out a successful sabotage operation in November last year.

After that, the invaders reported that they were“strengthening security measures.” They increased the number of guards, installed new cameras, and tightened access control. But it didn't help them. The partisans destroyed another mainline electric locomotive.

The Bryansk junction remains critical for supplying the North Group of Forces, which is terrorizing Ukraine's border regions. The elimination of another unit of rolling stock is a blow to the core of their logistics.

“While the FSB writes reports about 'strengthening security', our people calmly enter restricted areas and methodically burn equipment that was supposed to carry shells to the front. There are no safe places for them,” the partisans noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, the partisans disabled the railway in Luhansk, which connects Russia and the front line in the Pokrovsk sector.

