Raha & Her 'Papa' Ranbir Kapoor Surprise 'Mama' Alia Bhatt With A Heartfelt Women's Day Card

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, on Sunday, received a heartwarming surprise from three-year-old daughter Raha and actor husband Ranbir Kapoor on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Alia shared a glimpse of a beautiful and colourful card prepared by the father-daughter duo for their favourite person.

Taking to her social media account, Alia shared a picture of the handmade note that read,“To Mama. Happy Women's Day from Papa & Raha.”

The card was decorated with colourful doodles including a heart of few stars and small musical notes.

Sharing the adorable gesture, Alia wrote,“A gentle reminder that perhaps the most beautiful thing we can teach our daughters is to know themselves, trust themselves, and celebrate who they are becoming.”

Raha has always been a favourite of the paparazzi and Alia, Ranbir fans. A few days ago, the actress and Ranbir along with little Raha were spotted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the India VS England T20 World Cup semi-final on March 5.

The three were seen cheering enthusiastically from the stands, celebrating every fours and sixes hit by the Indian team.

Videos of the family enjoying the match with utmost thrill and excitement quickly went viral on social media.

For the uninitiated, Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence after dating for a few years.

The two, as per many reports, grew close while working together on the movie Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva directed by Ayan Mukerji.

The couple announced their pregnancy in June 2022, the same year that they got married and later welcomed their daughter Raha in November.

