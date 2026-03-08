Uttam Nagar Murder: 9 Arrested, Illegal Properties Of Accused Targeted

Delhi Minister Pankaj Singh said that nine people have been arrested in connection with the Uttam Nagar murder case and that efforts are underway to trace a few more suspects. He added that strict action will be taken against those involved in the incident, including action against illegally constructed properties linked to the accused. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The police have arrested 9 people. The search for 2-3 more individuals continues. Whoever commits such an incident will not be spared. Their (the accused's) house is also illegal. Action is being taken against their house as well."

Background of the Incident

The remarks come amid an ongoing investigation by the Delhi Police into the murder of a youth in Uttam Nagar, where a man was allegedly beaten to death during a dispute that erupted on the day of Holi earlier this month. According to police officials, the incident occurred on March 4 after a dispute reportedly broke out over a balloon during Holi celebrations, which later escalated into a violent altercation. During the clash, a youth identified as Tarun was allegedly assaulted and later died due to the injuries.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said police have been making multiple arrests as part of the investigation.

Eighth Accused Arrested, SC/ST Act Invoked

On Saturday, police arrested the eighth accused, 38-year-old Imran alias Bunty, in connection with the case. "In continuation of the arrests earlier made in the case, the eighth accused - Imran alias Bunty, aged 38 years, has also been arrested. Also, as per the statements of deceased Tarun's family, stringent provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act have been invoked," the DCP said.

Police earlier confirmed that a total of seven individuals, including a minor, had been apprehended in the case. Officials said further arrests may follow as the investigation continues and more suspects are identified. (ANI)

