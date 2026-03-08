GCC Condemns Iranian Attack On A Residential Facility In Al Kharj, Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has expressed the strongest condemnation and denunciation of the grave Iranian attack targeting a residential facility in the city of Al Kharj, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which led to the death of two innocent civilians and the injury of several others.



In a press statement today, GCC Secretary General of GCC, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi underscored that this attack represents a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, targeting the safety of civilians and infrastructure in clear contravention of the principles of International Humanitarian Law.



He reiterated the GCC's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to protect its security, stability, and territorial integrity.

He reaffirmed the Council states' firm position in rejecting and condemning all acts of aggression that undermine the security of GCC countries or target their vital facilities and the safety of their citizens and residents on their territories.​