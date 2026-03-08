PM Calls On Iran To Immediately Stop Attacks In The Region

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has called on Iran to immediately stop attacks in the region and urged all parties to pursue a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict.

Speaking in an interview with Sky News, HE the Prime Minister said the recent attacks targeting Gulf countries represented a“big sense of betrayal,” noting that this was the second such incident affecting regional trust. Sky News shared a clip from the interview on their X platform, which will be aired in full on Monday.

He explained that the attacks appeared to have been pre-planned, pointing out that Gulf countries were targeted shortly after the outbreak of the conflict.

“Once the war started, maybe an hour after the start of the war, Qatar and the other Gulf countries were attacked right away,” he said.

H E Sheikh Mohammed stressed that Qatar and other Gulf states had consistently maintained that they would not participate in attacks against neighboring countries and have always sought a peaceful regional environment.

“We were helping Iran and the United States in reaching diplomatic solutions,” he said, adding that the Iranian strikes against Gulf states had undermined those efforts.

“This miscalculation by the Iranians to attack the Gulf countries has destroyed everything. We were a glimpse of hope to bring some diplomatic solutions to the current conflict.”

Despite the setback, he reaffirmed that Qatar would continue prioritizing the safety of its citizens and the stability of daily life in the country.

“Our priority is defending our country and ensuring that our people's lives continue normally, without feeling the threats coming to our countries,” he said.

Addressing his message to both sides of the conflict, H E the Prime Minister said Iran must immediately halt its attacks, describing the situation as a major blow to trust between the two neighbors.

“Our message to the Iranians is that the attacks must stop instantly,” he said.“What happened is a huge shakeup for the trust in the relationship that we have with Iran.”

He emphasized that Qatar would continue dialogue with Tehran in pursuit of de-escalation, noting the importance of maintaining communication with neighboring countries.

“At the end of the day, they are our neighbors. It's a destiny,” he said, urging Iran not to draw other countries in the region into the conflict.

“If these attacks continue, no one will be able to help them or even start voicing reason, because everyone will be busy defending their own countries.”

Turning to United States, H E the Prime Minister reiterated Qatar's call for de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution that addresses the concerns of all parties involved.

“We would like to see an end to this conflict and a diplomatic solution that addresses our concerns as well as theirs,” he said.

Commenting on European reactions to the crisis, H E the Prime Minister said Qatar has received strong bilateral support from its European partners, particularly the United Kingdom.

He highlighted the close cooperation between Qatar and the UK, including a joint squadron operating with pilots from both countries.

“The United Kingdom has provided outstanding support for Qatar, and we are very grateful for this partnership and alliance,” he said.

H E the Prime Minister added that while some observers have questioned Europe's broader response to the conflict, Qatar has witnessed significant support through bilateral relationships with European partners and other countries in the Gulf region.