T20 WC Final: 'We Got Outplayed By A Great Team,' Says Mitchell Santner

Santner Praises Dominant India

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner admitted that his side was outplayed by India in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, while praising the hosts for their dominant performance in front of a packed home crowd. Speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony, Santner said New Zealand had fought hard throughout the tournament despite facing several challenges, but acknowledged that India were the better team on the night. "Proud of the boys to make it this far. Obviously, we had some challenges throughout, but at each stage we put up a good fight. Today, we got outplayed by a great team in front of a great crowd. To see a big sea of blue, obviously India were home favourites," Mitchell Santner said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Santner also spoke about the challenges of playing a World Cup in front of home supporters, noting that while the pressure can be intense, the Indian team handled it well during the tournament. "Playing a home World Cup comes with a lot of pressure. But yeah, SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) and the boys should be very, very proud. Different guys stood up at different stages. In the Super Eight and semi-finals, we put up a good fight, but tonight we were obviously outplayed," he added.

Match Recap: India Clinches Third T20WC Title

Coming to the match, NZ put India to bat first after winning the toss, Samson (89 in 46 balls, with five fours and eight sixes), Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shivam Dube (26* in 8 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took India to 255/5. Later on, despite a fifty from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes), the Kiwis had to bow down to the sheer greatness of Axar (3/27) and Bumrah (4/15) as Men in Blue secure their third T20WC title in style, becoming the first team to defend the title, and also the first host nation to win the trophy.

