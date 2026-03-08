403
Missile Attack Near Salman Port Triggers Fire
(MENAFN) Authorities in Bahrain revealed that Iran struck a site close to Salman Port in the capital, Manama, igniting a blaze at the location. Emergency and civil defense crews immediately launched response efforts to control the flames and ensure the surrounding zone was secured.
According to an official statement, the concerned authorities noted that warning sirens were sounded across multiple districts. Residents and citizens were advised to remain calm, head to the closest secure shelter, and monitor announcements released through official communication channels.
This development occurs during a period of increasing Iranian assaults on several Gulf states over the past few days. Tehran stated that it had initiated missile and drone attacks aimed at what it called "American military interests in the region", describing the strikes as a reaction to continuing military developments.
