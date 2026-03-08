Thani Humanitarian Enhances Digital Experience Through Partnerships

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Thani Bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services has reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating charitable giving by expanding digital donation channels, enabling donors to contribute easily and securely while ensuring that assistance reaches those in need.

Ali Yousuf Al-Kuwari, Director of Public Relations at the foundation, stressed the organization's dedication to providing multiple donation options and simplifying the process for the public. He explained that these efforts aim to create a smooth and convenient giving experience while ensuring transparency and the proper delivery of donations to beneficiaries.

Al-Kuwari noted that digital platforms have become one of the most effective tools for charitable giving today.“Electronic platforms have become the easiest way for people to donate, and at Foundation we continuously work to provide a variety of digital tools for the public,” he said. Among these initiatives is the foundation's partnership with the delivery and services platform Snoonu, which was launched at the start of the charitable season during the holy month of Ramadan.

He explained that Snoonu is considered one of the leading partnerships in Qatar's technology and digital services sector, enjoying the trust of thousands of customers who use the application daily.“These factors made us keen to establish this humanitarian partnership, which the company warmly welcomed, reflecting its desire to play a role in charitable giving,” Al-Kuwari added.

Through this collaboration, users of the Snoonu application can now donate easily to the foundation's projects, whether through voluntary charity or from their zakat contributions.

The donations are directed to eligible beneficiaries within Qatar. Al-Kuwari praised the company's commitment to supporting humanitarian and charitable initiatives and helping expand their reach across the community, highlighting the strong belief among its leadership in strengthening solidarity and compassion in society.

He also called on philanthropists and community members in Qatar to take advantage of the digital channels launched by the foundation, particularly during the final ten days of Ramadan, which represent a significant opportunity for spiritual reward and for bringing relief and happiness to those in need.

For his part, Abdulaziz Al-Qahtani, General Manager at Snoonu, reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting humanitarian and charitable efforts in the country. He expressed pride in the partnership with the Thani Bin Abdullah Humanitarian Services Foundation, noting that the foundation offers a wide variety of charitable initiatives within Qatar that serve large numbers of beneficiaries.

