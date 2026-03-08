4 Brutal Signs WWE Has Quietly Pushed Drew Mcintyre Out Of Championship Spotlight Before Wrestlemania

Drew McIntyre's recent WWE booking shows officials have shifted focus away from him. From short reigns to weak defenses, his title run lacked conviction. Here are four clear signs WWE has sidelined him heading into WrestleMania season.

During his reign, Drew McIntyre was portrayed as a cowardly heel. He often blindsided opponents before escaping through the crowd. This presentation undermined his credibility, especially for a star of his size and stature.

McIntyre's last two championship runs lasted just five minutes and 56 days. Such brief reigns highlight that officials were not committed to presenting him as a long-term champion.

His only defense came against Sami Zayn, which he won cleanly. However, his victory over Cody Rhodes in Three Stages of Hell was achieved by escaping the cage rather than pinning Rhodes. This lack of decisive wins showed WWE had little faith in him carrying the belt.

The WWE title scene has revolved around Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. McIntyre's involvement felt temporary, with officials positioning him as a placeholder until the bigger feud reached its climax. His reign was simply a detour before the inevitable WrestleMania showdown.