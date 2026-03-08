403
Motion Motors Launches SOUEAST S08 DM in Jeddah and Signs Dealer Agreements to Strengthen the Chinese Brand’s Presence in Western Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Motion Motors, the authorized dealer of SOUEAST in Western Saudi Arabia, hosted an official ceremony at Park Hyatt Jeddah to sign authorized dealer agreements, coinciding with the official launch of the all-new SOUEAST S08 DM.
The launch marks a significant step forward in introducing well-equipped hybrid vehicles to the Saudi market, and was attended by strategic partners, international brand representatives, business leaders, and members of the media.
During the ceremony, the company announced its official dealer network across the Kingdom, a move aimed at expanding the brand’s footprint and strengthening its presence in line with the rapid growth of Saudi Arabia’s automotive sector.
Mr. Muntaser Abu Al Hasan, Automotive General Manager of Motion Motors, stated that signing the dealership agreement in the Western region represents a new phase in the company’s journey and reflects the mutual trust between the company and its customers. He noted that this step forms part of a clear strategy to build a robust distribution network that ensures the highest standards of quality and after-sales service.
He added that the launch of the S08 DM underscores the brand’s commitment to delivering advanced vehicles that combine modern design, cutting-edge technology, and efficient performance, particularly within the highly competitive SUV segment in the Saudi market.
Advanced Hybrid System and Balanced Performance
Abu Al Hasan emphasized that the S08 DM represents a major milestone in the brand’s shift toward hybrid mobility, combining strong performance with technical efficiency.
The model is powered by an advanced hybrid system known as 1.5TD-1DHT, integrating a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine producing 140 horsepower and 215 Nm of torque, alongside an electric motor delivering a combined output of 150 kW (approximately 200 horsepower) and up to 310 Nm of torque. This configuration ensures smooth responsiveness, balanced acceleration, and notable fuel efficiency.
High-Efficiency Battery and Extended Electric Range
The vehicle is equipped with an 18.4 kWh battery supplied by CATL, enabling a pure electric driving range of up to 89 kilometers. This makes it a practical option for daily urban commuting without fuel consumption.
Slow charging from 20% to 100% takes approximately 2.6 hours, while fast charging from 30% to 80% requires around 20 minutes.
Spacious Interior and Family-Oriented Practicality
Built on a 2,820 mm wheelbase, the S08 DM offers a spacious cabin configuration with seven seats, catering to larger families and multi-purpose use. The 70-liter fuel tank further enhances the vehicle’s total driving range when combining gasoline and electric power.
Abu Al Hasan affirmed that customer satisfaction remains a top priority for the company, supported by integrated service centers, competitive warranty packages, and reliable spare parts availability, strengthening consumer confidence in the brand.
The event concluded with a guided showcase highlighting the model’s key technical and design features, drawing praise for the company’s organization and its ambitious vision to reinforce the Chinese brand’s position within the Saudi market.
This step aligns with a broader strategic direction to foster partnerships and introduce modern mobility solutions that support Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation while meeting customers’ expectations for more advanced, efficient, and sustainable transportation options.
