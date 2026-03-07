Automation Expo Thailand Attracts Nearly 12,000 Visitors As Industry Pushes Toward Industry 4.0

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Co-organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) and GMTX, the 2026 edition of Automation Expo closed recently, achieving a record 50 per cent year-on-year increase in attendance.

The event was held at the Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center (NICE) in Pattaya, within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the country's primary hub for advanced manufacturing and industrial investment. It brought together 11,723 visitors to explore the technological advancements needed to enhance the global competitiveness of Thai industry.

Highlights included the IIoT Ecosystem and Future-X zones, alongside a fringe programme that provided manufacturers with practical guidance on upgrading their production lines and managing system integration.

Key figures from Automation Expo 2026:



11,723 visitors

150 exhibitors

7,500 sqm of floor space 8 fringe events

Following the close of the exhibition, Jack Wong, deputy general manager, Messe Frankfurt (HK), highlighted the momentum currently driving the Thai market:“Thailand is proving that its industrial infrastructure is ready to compete at the highest global level, backed by a highly mature manufacturing sector.

“As international companies look for reliable production bases, the country is in a strong position to capture that demand. We are very pleased with the results from Automation Expo 2026.

“Moving forward, Messe Frankfurt will continue to bring the full weight of our international resources and network to the local market, connecting local manufacturers with the global technology providers they need to scale up and enhance their position within global value chains.”

Teera Kittiteerapornchai, CEO of GMTX, noted that the 50 per cent increase in attendance was the highest year-on-year growth in the event's history.

Kittiteerapornchai said:“For Thai manufacturers, the pressure to adapt is immediate. With global supply chains shifting and foreign investment entering the EEC, companies know they need to continually upgrade their production technologies.

“Feedback from exhibitors consistently highlighted that visitors came with very specific goals for advancing their technical capabilities, particularly as an ageing workforce drives the search for technologies that make existing labour more capable.”

The fair's 2026 edition presented a comprehensive range of solutions for key Thai industries, including electronics, automotive and food processing.

Leading exhibitors such as Advantech, Atlas Copco, Balluff, Beckhoff, Brother, Chiyoda Kihan, Fukutech, igus, Infor, Kardex by Storemaster, Keyence, Murata, Raaspal, Ricoh, San-Ei Tech, Schmersal and Vega demonstrated the latest advancements.

The exhibition floor featured everything from low-cost automation and digital factory infrastructure to advanced robotics, including humanoid and autonomous service robots. Attendees also explored automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), smart warehouse technologies, and seamless OT-IT integration.

To help visitors evaluate these technologies, the floor featured two specialised areas focused on advanced production systems. The IIoT Ecosystem zone moved beyond isolated products to illustrate a complete data flow, connecting factory-floor sensors and data collection systems to cloud platforms and analytics engines.

Alongside, the Future-X zone highlighted Thailand's evolution from a consumer of robotics to an active developer and system architect. This section showcased opportunities for Thai manufacturers to produce the essential parts and electric automation components required to build robotics systems locally.

The fair's fringe programme complemented the exhibition with eight events designed to help manufacturers move from exploring new technology to successfully using it. Highlights included the competitive IIoT Tech Challenge Creator, the Creative Factory Space, and the MM Stage Tech Review.

By offering expert consulting and business matching alongside hands-on workshops, the programme provided attendees with a clear path to both justify their technology investments and manage the technical side of upgrading their production lines.

Feedback from exhibitors

Mr Chotivet Pianpobsuk, sales manager, Advantech Corporation (Thailand), said:“Automation Expo 2026 clearly shows that Thai industries are ready to leap directly from Industry 2.0 to 4.0. At the show, we saw immense interest in our AI and predictive maintenance solutions which forecast and alert users about equipment failures.

“While we expected to meet mainly with the automotive sector, the actual visitor profile was much broader, reaching buyers from the electronics, chemicals, and plastic and moulding industries.”

Voravadhana Asavaphongsavanich, marketing and inside sales engineer, igus Motion Plastics (Thailand), said:“I see Automation Expo as an 'automation gallery' that makes high-tech solutions genuinely accessible to Thai industries.

“The visitor turnout has been outstanding, drawing a wide audience including clients from the electronics and food and beverage industries travelling from as far as Northern Thailand to the EEC. This event allows visitors to explore a variety of solutions in one place, helping factories find practical ways to upgrade their technology and cut maintenance costs.”

Wason Hutapraphin, managing director, TVP Valve and Pneumatic Co, said:“Automation Expo brings the industry together for shared learning. Our participation allowed us to showcase technologies that solve traditional efficiency hurdles, securing opportunities with executives from companies like Mitsubishi and SCGC.

“The audience quality was exceptional; following our live demonstrations, nearly 100 percent of visitors with relevant pain points requested product trials.”

Feedback from visitors

Traipop Ampai, engineer, Thai Engineering Products, said:“I attended this event to update my technical knowledge and discovered many relevant innovations, especially in the Creative Factory Space, which showed that incorporating creativity can lead to a more productive, lower-pressure work environment.

“The sessions on Zero Defect AI and human resource management also provided excellent insights into bridging the generational gap between staff and advancing technology.”

Thawatchai Thanunajan, manager, Ricoh Manufacturing, said:“Working in a factory daily, it is difficult to see how advanced innovations can be applied to our daily work until we see them in person.

“Attending this event has been highly beneficial. I was particularly impressed by the cobots and AI Inspection systems using smart cameras for quality control. Seeing these technologies firsthand opens up clear possibilities for our own production lines.”

Asoke Karnasuta, assistant vice president, Varopakorn Public Co, said:“This year, my focus at the show was on the training sessions for Procurement KPIs and Corporate Carbon Footprinting, topics that are highly relevant to the aluminium industry, particularly for export-oriented businesses where environmental standards are now crucial.

“The insights shared from real-world experience make the content immediately useful and applicable.”

Feedback from speakers

Wuttipong Bunnayawa, consulting director, Thailand Productivity Institute, said:“I have witnessed the remarkable growth of this show since its very first edition. This year, my sessions on human management and technology were fully booked, and the high level of interest led several attendees to approach me for further consulting.

“The fact that my own clients sent four minivans of employees to attend clearly proves the event has become a respected driver for industries across the Eastern region.”

Teerapat Thongsuchot, executive board member, Thai IoT Association, said:“The standards here elevate every year, successfully drawing massive crowds to the heart of the EEC. My session highlighted that you don't need to 'think big' to adopt technology; starting small with IoT can yield immediate productivity gains.

“The high interest led many attendees to seek advice backstage on solving specific factory pain points. By connecting innovation with practical application, this event serves as a significant platform for pushing Thai industries towards Industry 4.0.”

Automation Expo is supported by a number of prominent organisations and industry associations, including:



The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI)

Logistics Division, Department of Industrial Promotion

Industrial Promotion Center Region 9, Department of Industrial Promotion

National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA)

National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (NECTEC)

Software Park Thailand

Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (EECi)

EEC Automation Park

Thailand Productivity Institute (FTPI)

Thai-German Institute (TGI)

Sumipol Institute of Manufacturing Technology

Thai-Nichi Institute of Technology

Thai Automation and Robotics Association (TARA)

Thai IoT Association

Artificial Intelligence Association of Thailand (AIAT)

Technology Promotion Association (Thailand-Japan) Thai PLC Center

Jointly organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and GMTX Company Ltd, Automation Expo is part of Messe Frankfurt's global portfolio of Electronics & Automation Technologies events.