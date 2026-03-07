Industry Minister, Polaris Parks Discuss Expansion Plans In Egypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministry of Industry held talks with a delegation from Turkish industrial developer Polaris Parks to review the company's ongoing projects in Egypt and discuss expansion plans aimed at attracting new investments and creating sustainable job opportunities.

The meeting, chaired by Industry Minister Khaled Hashem and attended by Polaris Parks Chairperson Tunç Özkan, focused on the company's portfolio of integrated industrial zones and potential new developments.

Hashem said the Egyptian government is moving at an accelerated pace to create a more attractive investment environment for the industrial sector. He noted that current efforts focus on upgrading infrastructure, providing fully serviced industrial land, and simplifying administrative procedures to enhance competitiveness and boost production and export capacity.

The minister emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships with industrial developers and international investors, describing such cooperation as essential to expanding industrial zones and supporting Egypt's strategy for sustainable economic growth.

He also reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to supporting industrial developers and addressing challenges they may face, with the aim of building integrated industrial communities that increase local value-added and strengthen the sector's contribution to the national economy.

Polaris Projects in Egypt

During the meeting, the delegation reviewed Polaris Parks' portfolio of projects across several Egyptian industrial cities.

These include Polaris Parks in 6th of October City, which spans nearly two million square metres and hosts around 300 factories. The company also operates Polaris Al Zamil in the same city, covering approximately 1.1 million square metres and accommodating about 160 factories.

Another major development is located in Sadat City, where Polaris Al Zamil extends across nearly 1.4 million square metres and includes around 100 factories.

The company is also developing a project in New October City covering approximately 2.6 million square metres, expected to host nearly 300 factories.

In addition, the meeting reviewed Polaris Parks' upcoming project in the New Administrative Capital, which is planned to span nearly two million square metres. The development is expected to attract around $2bn in direct investments, contributing to the establishment of modern industrial zones that meet international standards and support advanced manufacturing clusters.

Expanding Investment Opportunities

Hashem also highlighted the importance of expanding industrial investment in Upper Egypt, urging developers to take advantage of additional incentives offered by the government in those governorates.

He noted that Upper Egypt offers significant investment opportunities, including the availability of large tracts of land suitable for industrial development, competitive labour costs, and improved connectivity through new transportation corridors and infrastructure projects.

According to the minister, these advantages could help reduce operational and logistics costs for investors while promoting balanced industrial development across different regions of the country.

For his part, Özkan said Polaris Parks' development model focuses on establishing fully integrated industrial complexes equipped with advanced infrastructure and services, including electricity networks, water supply, telecommunications systems, internal road networks, and logistics facilities designed to support industrial operations.

He added that the company offers a range of industrial solutions, including developed industrial land and ready-to-operate factory units under the supervision of the Industrial Development Authority. Unit sizes typically start from around 300 square metres, with flexible engineering designs that allow expansion or merging to meet investors' needs.

Özkan also said Polaris Parks is seeking to expand its presence in Egypt and has submitted requests to obtain land in Badr City, Obour City, and 10th of Ramadan City, reflecting the company's confidence in Egypt's economic prospects and its commitment to further supporting the country's industrial development.