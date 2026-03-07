403
Anthropic CEO to Challenge US Supply-Chain Risk Designation in Court
(MENAFN) Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei confirmed Thursday that the US government has officially labeled the AI startup as a national security supply-chain risk. He said the company has “no choice” but to challenge the designation in court.
The classification follows a dispute with the US Department of Defense over how Anthropic’s AI models, known as Claude, could be used in military contexts. The company had sought guarantees that its technology would not be employed in fully autonomous weapons or mass domestic surveillance, while the Pentagon requested unrestricted access to Claude for all lawful purposes.
Amodei emphasized that Anthropic does not believe private companies should participate in operational military decision-making. “Our only concerns have been our exceptions on fully autonomous weapons and mass domestic surveillance,” he stated, noting that these restrictions pertain to high-level use cases rather than battlefield operations.
Anthropic is the first American company to receive a public supply-chain risk designation, a classification usually applied to firms tied to geopolitical rivals such as Huawei.
The designation requires defense contractors working with the Pentagon to certify that they are not using Anthropic’s models in their projects. However, ambiguity remains about whether companies holding government contracts can continue using Anthropic technology in unrelated commercial activities.
