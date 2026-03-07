403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, Ukraine Exchange 300 POW
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine exchanged 300 prisoners of war from each side on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on state-owned social media platform Max.
The swap completed a total release of 500 prisoners, following an earlier exchange of 200 individuals on Thursday — both carried out under agreements forged during peace negotiations in Geneva, according to Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.
The ministry confirmed that 300 Russian servicemen had been returned home and are currently receiving psychological and medical care in Belarus.
"All Russian servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation at Russian Ministry of Defense medical facilities," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the United Arab Emirates and the United States provided humanitarian assistance during the return process.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that 300 Ukrainian servicemen were heading home, accompanied by two Ukrainian civilians also freed on Friday.
The exchange marks the latest development in a cautious diplomatic thaw between the two warring nations. Russia, Ukraine, and the United States have held three rounds of peace negotiations since the beginning of the year — on Jan. 23–24, Feb. 4–5, and Feb. 17–18. The first two rounds convened in Abu Dhabi, while the third was hosted in Geneva.
The swap completed a total release of 500 prisoners, following an earlier exchange of 200 individuals on Thursday — both carried out under agreements forged during peace negotiations in Geneva, according to Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.
The ministry confirmed that 300 Russian servicemen had been returned home and are currently receiving psychological and medical care in Belarus.
"All Russian servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation at Russian Ministry of Defense medical facilities," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the United Arab Emirates and the United States provided humanitarian assistance during the return process.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that 300 Ukrainian servicemen were heading home, accompanied by two Ukrainian civilians also freed on Friday.
The exchange marks the latest development in a cautious diplomatic thaw between the two warring nations. Russia, Ukraine, and the United States have held three rounds of peace negotiations since the beginning of the year — on Jan. 23–24, Feb. 4–5, and Feb. 17–18. The first two rounds convened in Abu Dhabi, while the third was hosted in Geneva.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment