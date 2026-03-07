Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Biden Slams Trump Administration for Failing to Uphold American Values

2026-03-07 04:44:45
(MENAFN) Former U.S. President Joe Biden stated on Friday that the country is in a “tough spot” because, in his view, the Trump administration does not uphold American values.

“We are in a tough spot, folks—we've got an administration that doesn't share any of the values that we have and I don't think I'm exaggerating a little bit,” Biden said while speaking at the funeral of civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson.

President Donald Trump has consistently criticized Biden on matters including the economy, immigration, and foreign policy, while also questioning his overall health.

Biden’s comments were made against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East following U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran on February 28 and subsequent retaliatory actions by Tehran across the region.

