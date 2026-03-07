403
Euro Area, EU Retail Sales Dip Slightly
(MENAFN) The volume of retail trade declined by 0.1% in the euro area and by 0.2% across the EU during January 2026 compared with December 2025, Eurostat reported on Thursday.
In December 2025, retail trade had expanded by 0.3% in both the euro area and the EU.
Year-on-year, the retail sales index fell by 1% in the euro area and by 0.6% in the EU relative to January 2025.
Breaking it down by retail category, trade in food, drinks, and tobacco dropped by 0.2% in the euro area and 0.3% in the EU.
Sales of non-food products, excluding automotive fuel, declined by 0.1% in the euro area but stayed unchanged in the EU.
Automotive fuel experienced an increase of 0.4% in the euro area and 0.3% in the EU.
Among member countries with available statistics, the largest monthly reductions in total retail trade were noted in Germany at 1.2%, Poland at 1.1%, and Slovenia at 1%.
Conversely, the most significant monthly growth was seen in Luxembourg at 1.5%, Romania at 1.3%, and Croatia at 1.2%.
