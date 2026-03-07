Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Euro Area, EU Retail Sales Dip Slightly

Euro Area, EU Retail Sales Dip Slightly


2026-03-07 04:32:36
(MENAFN) The volume of retail trade declined by 0.1% in the euro area and by 0.2% across the EU during January 2026 compared with December 2025, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

In December 2025, retail trade had expanded by 0.3% in both the euro area and the EU.

Year-on-year, the retail sales index fell by 1% in the euro area and by 0.6% in the EU relative to January 2025.

Breaking it down by retail category, trade in food, drinks, and tobacco dropped by 0.2% in the euro area and 0.3% in the EU.

Sales of non-food products, excluding automotive fuel, declined by 0.1% in the euro area but stayed unchanged in the EU.

Automotive fuel experienced an increase of 0.4% in the euro area and 0.3% in the EU.

Among member countries with available statistics, the largest monthly reductions in total retail trade were noted in Germany at 1.2%, Poland at 1.1%, and Slovenia at 1%.

Conversely, the most significant monthly growth was seen in Luxembourg at 1.5%, Romania at 1.3%, and Croatia at 1.2%.

MENAFN07032026000045017167ID1110830548



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search