Trump to Replace Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump announced Thursday he is replacing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, nominating Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin as her successor amid intensifying bipartisan criticism over her handling of two fatal shootings of U.S. citizens by federal law enforcement.
"I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026," Trump said on Truth Social.
"The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results ... will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at 'Homeland,'" he said.
The shake-up — the first Cabinet reshuffle of Trump's second term — came hours after U.S. media reported the president was actively weighing Noem's dismissal. Trump, already dissatisfied with her performance, was reportedly pushed over the edge by her appearances before lawmakers this week.
Trump, already frustrated with Noem, "was incensed" by her performance this week during congressional hearings and was considering firing her, media quoted lawmakers and people familiar with the discussions as saying.
"The final straw for Trump was Noem's combative hearing Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which showed bipartisan frustration with Noem's leadership, the advisers said," according to a report by media.
"Noem's decision to allot 200 million dollars for an ad campaign, featuring herself urging those living illegally in the U.S. to self-deport, had already rankled the president for months for its self-promotional style," the report said.
The fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis proved a breaking point. On January 7, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot Renee Good, 37, a U.S. citizen. On January 24, Border Patrol officers killed Alex Pretti, also 37 and a U.S. citizen. Public backlash intensified after Noem characterized the victims as having committed "an act of domestic terrorism" — a description contradicted by available video evidence.
Senator Mullin's confirmation to lead the Department of Homeland Security will require Senate approval, where Republicans currently hold the majority.
