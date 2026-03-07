403
UN Raises Alarm Over Settler Violence in West Bank
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Friday cautioned about a surge in unlawful violence by Israeli settlers and the growing forced relocation of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, while relief efforts in the Gaza Strip are encountering increasing difficulties, including an assault on a fuel truck.
"In the West Bank, increased closure of Israeli checkpoints and road gates since the regional escalation began continues to restrict Palestinian’s access to services and workplaces. Emergency services and humanitarian work are also impacted," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated during a press briefing addressing developments in the Palestinian territories.
Highlighting that "operations and violence by Israeli settlers and Israeli security forces is continuing," Dujarric explained that these Israeli actions are "resulting in casualties, damage and forced displacement" affecting Palestinians.
Following a wave of "attacks, threats, trespassing, and intimidation" carried out by illegal Israeli settlers from a recently created unauthorized outpost, he reported that at least "eight Palestinian families, some 45 people, were forced to leave their community, Shakara, in the Nablus governorate" on Thursday.
He added that the United Nations and its partners have since stepped in to deliver psychological and social support, legal guidance, shelter, and financial aid to the displaced households. Dujarric emphasized that "Palestinians in the West Bank must be protected, and perpetrators must be held to account.
