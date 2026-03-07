403
Lavrov Urges Diplomatic Solution to Afghanistan, Pakistan Tensions
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov underscored the importance of settling the growing frictions between Islamabad and Kabul through diplomacy during a telephone conversation on Friday with Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi.
In an official communiqué, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Lavrov and Muttaqi reviewed developments across the region, touching on several issues including the “negative and destabilizing consequences of the aggression against Iran.”
According to the statement, the two officials also evaluated possible avenues for easing military and political strains affecting relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan. “They discussed prospects for reducing military and political tensions in Afghan-Pakistani relations,” the ministry noted.
The statement further indicated that Lavrov stressed the “need to resolve differences between Kabul and Islamabad through political and diplomatic means.”
Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have worsened in recent weeks, with border disputes intensifying again last week. Exchanges of fire reportedly resulted in casualties and property destruction.
Islamabad maintains that militant groups operating from Afghan territory are responsible for attacks inside Pakistan and has continued its cross-border campaign, known as “Ghazb lil Haq,” since late February. Afghan authorities reject the accusation and insist that disputes should be addressed through dialogue.
In a separate remark, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova voiced Moscow’s concern and urged both sides to “abandon this dangerous confrontation and return to the negotiating table to settle all disagreements through political and diplomatic means.”
