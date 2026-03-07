Move 4 Less Expands Operations With New Downtown Columbus Location

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A white moving truck branded with "move 4 less" drives through a sunny residential neighborhood, showcasing reliable local and long-distance moving services."

Columbus, OH - Move 4 Less has officially expanded its operations into Ohio with the opening of a new location in downtown Columbus. The company is now operating from:

85 E Gay St, Suite 903 Columbus, OH 43215

This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's continued growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to delivering organized, dependable, and professionally managed moving services to new markets.

Strategic Entry into the Columbus Market

The decision to establish a presence in Columbus reflects both the city's sustained economic development and the growing demand for structured, full-service relocation solutions. As one of the Midwest's fastest-growing metropolitan areas, Columbus continues to attract new residents, startups, and corporate expansions - creating consistent need for reliable residential and commercial moving support.

Positioned in the heart of downtown, the new East Gay Street location allows Move 4 Less to efficiently coordinate moves throughout:



Downtown Columbus

German Village

Short North Arts District

Grandview Heights

Upper Arlington Dublin and surrounding Central Ohio communities

The downtown office location offers centralized access to major routes and business districts, supporting streamlined dispatch operations and faster response times for clients.

Customers searching online can view the verified listing for Columbus Movers at 85 E Gay St to confirm business details and location accuracy.

Comprehensive Moving Services Now Available in Central Ohio

With its Columbus expansion, Move 4 Less brings a full suite of professional moving services designed to serve both individuals and organizations. These services include:



Residential local moves

Long-distance relocations

Office and commercial moving

Apartment and high-rise relocations

Packing and unpacking services

Labor-only assistance

Furniture disassembly and reassembly Secure short-term and long-term storage solutions

Each service is coordinated with detailed planning, transparent pricing structures, and trained moving crews who prioritize efficiency and care. The company's operational model emphasizes punctuality, clear communication, and protection of client property at every stage.

Balancing Growth with Service Standards

While expansion often challenges operational consistency, Move 4 Less has structured its Columbus launch to mirror the service framework that built its reputation. The company maintains licensing, insurance coverage, and structured dispatch coordination to ensure compliance and accountability.

Leadership emphasizes that growth will not come at the expense of quality. The Columbus team has been trained under established operational standards, focusing on:



Clear upfront estimates

Professional on-site conduct

Organized move-day execution Post-move customer follow-up

This structured rollout ensures the Columbus market receives the same service reliability associated with the Move 4 Less name.

Commitment to the Columbus Community

Beyond logistics, the company aims to integrate into the Columbus business and residential community responsibly. Downtown placement allows the company to collaborate with property managers, real estate professionals, and local business networks.

As the region continues to grow, Move 4 Less intends to support:



Residential transitions driven by housing growth

Corporate office expansions

University-area relocations Small business moves across Central Ohio

The company's presence at 85 E Gay Street positions it within walking distance of major commercial buildings and civic centers, reinforcing its long-term investment in the local economy.

About Move 4 Less

Move 4 Less is a professional moving company providing structured residential and commercial relocation services. Known for organized coordination, trained crews, and transparent pricing models, the company continues to expand into new markets while maintaining operational discipline and customer-focused service standards.

With the opening of its new Columbus office at 85 E Gay St, Suite 903, Columbus, OH 43215, Move 4 Less strengthens its regional footprint and brings dependable moving solutions to Central Ohio residents and businesses.