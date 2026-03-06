MENAFN - GetNews)



"Shopify AI SEO Booster the best Chrome extension for Shopify"Free Chrome extension Shopify AI SEO Booster tops TechBullion's expert-reviewed list of the best Chrome extensions for Shopify in 2026

The Shopify AI SEO Booster Chrome extension has been ranked the merchants in 2026 by TechBullion, one of the web's most widely read technology publications.

In an expert-reviewed roundup published on 6 March 2026, TechBullion placed Shopify AI SEO Booster at the top of its list - ahead of established tools including Smart SEO, Pagefly, Keywords Everywhere, and Vitals - describing it as purpose-built for finding out why a Shopify store is not showing up in AI search recommendations, and fixing it. The publication noted that the extension audits nine schema types, verifies AI crawler access via robots, and generates AI-optimised product descriptions, calling it "the fastest way to find out where your store stands - and what to fix first." The full review is available at techbullion/best-chrome-extensions-for-shopify-in-2026/.

The recognition comes as AI-powered product discovery continues to reshape e-commerce. Platforms including ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews are now a primary discovery channel for shoppers - particularly in high-consideration categories. TechBullion's roundup noted that over 55% of product searches now begin in AI, and that the stores appearing in those results are not necessarily the biggest brands, but the ones with the right technical setup.

What the Extension Does

As highlighted in TechBullion's review, the Shopify AI SEO Booster delivers four core audit functions directly within Chrome's DevTools on any Shopify product page:



Schema Markup Audit - Checks nine schema types including Product, AggregateRating, FAQ, Breadcrumb, Offer, Brand and Image schema, flagging missing or critical structured data that AI models rely on to understand and recommend products.

AI Bot Access Check - Verifies that OAI-SearchBot, ChatGPT-User, GPTBot and GoogleBot can crawl the store via robots. A significant proportion of Shopify stores unknowingly block these bots, making them invisible to AI search entirely.

AI Search Term Generator - Produces the conversational phrases AI models use when recommending products in a given category, each rated High, Medium, or Low priority - giving merchants a clear roadmap for content and listing optimisation. AI-Optimised Product Descriptions - Rewrites existing product copy for ChatGPT and Gemini product discovery, ready to paste straight into Shopify.

"Being recognised by TechBullion as the best Shopify Chrome extension validates what we have been telling merchants for months. Most Shopify stores are missing at least one critical AI visibility factor - broken schema, blocked crawlers, product descriptions written for old-school keyword stuffing. The Shopify AI SEO Booster finds those gaps in minutes and tells you exactly what to fix. There is no other free tool that does this." - Shopify AI SEO Booster Team

Availability

The Shopify AI SEO Booster is free and available now on the Chrome Web Store. It requires a free Gemini API key from Google AI Studio and works on any Shopify store. No account or paid subscription is needed. Merchants can install it and run their first full AI visibility audit in under two minutes. Download it here:.

About Shopify AI SEO Booster

Shopify AI SEO Booster is a free Chrome extension purpose-built for Shopify merchants who want to appear in AI-generated product recommendations on platforms including ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, and Google AI Overviews. It audits schema markup, AI crawler access, and product copy - and generates ready-to-use fixes - directly within the browser. No account required.