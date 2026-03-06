Price Predictions 3/6: BTC,ETH,BNB,XRP,SOL,DOGE,ADA,BCH,HYPE,XMR

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC ) faced a renewed test after a brief relief rally, sliding back below the $68,500 mark as sellers reasserted control. The move comes after the asset briefly flirted with the $74,000 threshold, a level that previously functioned as a ceiling during the latest ascent. Traders now eye whether the crypto bellwether can defend the $68,000–$70,000 zone to sustain any upside or if renewed selling pressure could push Bitcoin toward the lower end of its recent range. On-chain analytics add a cautious tone: CryptoQuant notes that its Bear Score Index remains firmly in bearish territory, suggesting the current bounce may be a relief rally rather than the onset of a sustained trend reversal.

Ether (CRYPTO: ETH ) attempted to clear the $2,111 barrier but could not sustain the breakout, slipping back below the level and signaling that demand remains uncertain. The broader narrative across the top assets is one of mixed momentum, with several major altcoins retreating from overhead resistance as selling pressure persists. The market has also been grappling with a sense of caution, as traders weigh whether the recent rally was a temporary reprieve or the precursor to a longer-term bottom formation.

Bitcoin's price action sits at a crossroads as the $69,000 region now acts as a critical fulcrum. A sustained bounce off the 20-day exponential moving average near $69,003 would keep hopes alive for another test of the higher ceiling around $74,508. If bulls manage to clear that resistance, the next target could be an ascent toward $84,000, a move that would bolster the view that a bottom may be forming after last year's volatility. Conversely, a collapse below the $69,000 level could open the path to the support line, potentially pulling the pair down toward the $60,000 area and inviting renewed bearish sentiment.

Beyond Bitcoin, the price action across the broader top-10 cohort remains telling. Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) shows the bears pressing at the $443 support, with a rally back to $476 failing to gain traction. A breakdown below $443 would underscore a bearish continuation pattern, while a breakout above the 20-day EMA near $488 could ignite a move toward the 50-day simple moving average around $533 and, in turn, toward $600 if momentum sustains. Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA ) has also flirted with the 20-day EMA near $0.27 but has not sustained gains above it, leaving the downside risk contained near $0.25 for now. A decisive rebound could push ADA back toward the channel's upper boundary, but a close below $0.25 would open the door to a retest of the lower support around $0.15.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP ) traded above the 20-day EMA near $1.41 briefly but could not maintain the gain, and bears are working to push the price below the $1.27 support. If that support gives way, the下降 pattern could steer XRP toward the lower boundary of its current channel. On the flip side, a sustained move above the 20-day EMA could signal a reclaim by bulls and set up a test toward $1.61, a level that has repeatedly presented a challenge in recent sessions.

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL ) experienced a rejection at $95, slipping below the 20-day EMA around $86. The market appears balanced, with the 20-day EMA and the relative strength index hovering near midpoints, suggesting a digestion period in which SOL could oscillate between roughly $76 and $95 for several days. A close above $95 would shift the balance toward a run to the $117 mark, while a drop below $76 could accelerate downside moves toward broader support levels.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE ) showed a brief uptick above the 20-day EMA near $0.10 but failed to clear the 50-day moving average at $0.11. The next decisive benchmark lies at the $0.12 breakdown level, where a sustained push could clear intermediate resistance and trigger a rally toward higher targets. A move below $0.09 would increase the likelihood of a retest of the February lows, with potential downside to $0.08 or lower if selling pressure intensifies.

Bitcoin-related altcoins aren't alone in the tug-of-war. Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE ) has pulled back toward major moving averages, a zone that will determine whether buyers regain control or sellers extend the range. If the price can rebound with vigor off the moving averages and clear the $36.77 overhead resistance, the onset of a fresh upmove could be on the cards. If the price breaks below the moving averages, HYPE could remain trapped in a $20.82–$36.77 corridor for a while longer.

Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) is contending with uphill resistance near the $360 threshold as buyers attempt to push higher. The crucial line in the sand remains the 20-day EMA around $347; a bounce from that level could lift XMR toward the 50-day SMA near $396 and, if momentum persists, toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $414. A drop below the EMA could keep XMR range-bound between roughly $384 and $302 for an extended period.

Among the most watched charts, Ethereum 's predecessor narratives persist, with traders keeping a close eye on whether the broader market can sustain any updrafts. The balance of evidence suggests a market that is more cautious than euphoric, with risk appetite still tethered to macro signals and liquidity conditions rather than a clear, durable uptrend. The next few sessions could prove pivotal in determining whether the bounce collects steam or dissolves into another leg lower.

The current pattern highlights the fragility of any sustained rebound in the near term. While there are clear pockets of buoyancy in assets such as ETH and select layer-1s, the macro tone remains cautious, and traders are wary of fading rallies that fail to hold key support. The stubbornness of oversold levels around the 20-day EMAs across multiple coins suggests that a broad-based acceleration will require a decisive catalyst-be it a macro shift, favorable ETF-related flows, or a notable improvement in on-chain metrics that overturn the prevailing Bear Score tone.

From a risk-management perspective, the emphasis appears to be on defense at notable support zones. Traders are closely watching whether Bitcoin can anchor in the $68k–$70k corridor, as a break below this band would likely reintroduce selling pressure and push the market toward more pessimistic pricing. Conversely, any sustained move above critical resistance levels, especially for BTC near $74,508 and ETH near $2,328, could inject optimism and invite more aggressive positioning in the days ahead.

For investors, the present environment underscores the importance of discerning genuine trend reversals from bear-market rallies. The interplay between major assets and the resilience (or lack thereof) of their support and resistance levels provides insight into the health of liquidity in the sector. If the relief rally proves ephemeral, market participants may opt for selective exposure to assets showing relative strength in the face of headwinds, rather than broad, all-encompassing bets on a full-blown bull cycle.

Developers and builders in the space will be watching how market dynamics affect user onboarding, product launches, and ecosystem activity. A sustained dip could delay capital deployment in areas like DeFi and NFT-related applications, while a credible revival might spur renewed interest in network upgrades and cross-chain interoperability initiatives. Regulators and institutional participants are likewise assessing risk tolerance and liquidity considerations, which could influence future product offerings and filing activity, including potential ETF developments and institutional custody solutions.

As always, risk remains the defining theme. This cycle continues to emphasize capital preservation, careful risk assessment, and a disciplined approach to position sizing, especially in the absence of a clear macro-driven momentum shift. The trajectory over the next several weeks will help determine whether the market is contending with a deeper structural bottom or simply oscillating within a longer consolidation channel before the next phase of volatility.



The ongoing tension between support and resistance across major assets suggests that traders should distinguish between temporary bounces and durable trend reversals. A confirmed break of key levels could reframe the outlook for the next phase of the cycle, while persistent lack of follow-through may keep markets in a prolonged consolidation. For developers and investors alike, this environment emphasizes risk discipline, selective exposure, and attention to cross-asset correlations as the market digests incoming liquidity and regulatory signals.



