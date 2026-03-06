Samsung Electronics America Selects EYEONIX's COMMAND Platform For Showcase At U.S. Unpack Day

MENAFN - GetNews) In a significant development for international technological expansion, Samsung Electronics America recently selected the COMMAND platform by EYEONIX for presentation during its U.S. Unpack Day. The event highlighted strategic high-level partner technologies, placing Greek innovation in the global technology spotlight.







On February 25, EYEONIX Global Inc., the affiliated United States company of the Greek technology firm EYEONIX S.A., presented the integrated COMMAND platform at the Samsung Connected Experience Center in Washington, D.C.. The presentation was delivered to an audience of selected U.S. federal and governmental stakeholders. This showcase serves as a confirmation of a long-standing collaboration between the organizations, characterized by substantial strategic depth and shared operational alignment.

COMMAND is an integrated communications, operational coordination, and crisis management platform designed specifically for highly complex environments and mission-critical operations of national importance. Developed entirely in Greece, the technology operates with full interoperability within the Samsung ecosystem. The platform leverages secure mobile communications infrastructures, high-specification professional devices, mobile device management, and federal-government-grade security implementations. Its inclusion in the Unpack Day event demonstrates the platform's alignment with Samsung's enterprise and federal portfolio in the United States. For sensitive U.S. federal programs, the COMMAND platform is also available in a specialized, U.S.-tailored version, which provides full transparency regarding code governance and allows source code to be placed under approved legal escrow arrangements for maximum trust and procurement assurance.

The COMMAND platform redefines operational coordination in critical environments and demonstrates operational reliability through real-world deployments. It serves as a multiplier of operational capability, coordination, and resilience in sectors where security, speed, and reliability are strategic advantages. By attracting organizations operating at the core of national security and public protection, the platform transforms response times into measurable operational value. Through this integration into mission-critical ecosystems of global reach, the technology firm is entering a phase of enhanced international presence with a clearly defined geo-technological footprint.

About EYEONIX

EYEONIX S.A. is a Greek technology company founded twenty-five years ago, built upon a tradition of engineering excellence in defense, security, and mission-critical communications. To support its growing international presence, EYEONIX Global Inc. was established in the United States to serve federal, defense, public safety, and enterprise markets. While operating under their respective legal jurisdictions, the two affiliated entities share one vision and one unified technology platform. The mission of the organization is to design and deliver secure, interoperable, and intelligence-driven technologies that enable defense, security, and critical-infrastructure agencies to communicate, coordinate, and decide with confidence.

For more than two decades, the enterprise has engineered and delivered advanced secure-communication ecosystems, battlefield command-and-control platforms, cybersecurity solutions, and AI-driven decision systems. These systems are deployed worldwide, supporting national security, public safety, and enterprise resilience. The organization operates under a strict code of ethics, ensuring absolute confidentiality and compliance with NATO, EU, and international frameworks such as ISO 9001 and ISO 27001.





