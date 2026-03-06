Golf Hypnosis Now Available At Orlando Hypnosis Center Helping Central Florida Golfers Unlock Their Mental Game

MENAFN - GetNews)



Orlando, FL - Golf hypnosis is changing the way Central Florida golfers approach their game, and Daniel Olson of Orlando Hypnosis Center has been at the forefront of that shift for more than three decades. With a practice rooted in the science of the subconscious mind, Olson has helped golfers at every level - from weekend players to competitive collegiate athletes - break through mental barriers, lower their scores, and step onto the course with a confidence they never thought possible.

Golf is widely recognized as one of the most mentally demanding sports in the world. While most players invest heavily in swing coaches, equipment, and physical conditioning, the mental side of the game is often left untrained. That gap is exactly where Daniel Olson and the Orlando Hypnosis Center come in.

"The subconscious mind controls roughly 90 percent of what we do on the golf course," says Olson. "When a golfer struggles with the yips, performance anxiety, or inconsistency under pressure, that's not a swing problem - it's a mental one. Hypnosis gets to the root of it."

Using his proprietary Olson Hypnosis Method, Daniel works with clients in private one-on-one sessions to access the subconscious mind, reprogram limiting beliefs, and install the kind of focused, calm, and confident mental state that top performers rely on. The results speak for themselves. One client, a college golfer from Winter Park, Florida, dropped nearly two strokes off his average score after just a few months of sessions. Another client achieved her first hole-in-one. A third golfer reduced his front nine score from 46 to 42 - his personal best.

The science behind sports hypnosis is well-established. Research shows that 72 percent of golfers report increased confidence after hypnosis, while 64 percent experience a measurable reduction in performance anxiety. Even legendary golfer Tiger Woods famously used hypnosis as a teenager, working with sports psychologist Dr. Jay Brunza to visualize perfect shots and enter "the zone" during competition.

Daniel Olson has been serving the Central Florida community for over 30 years from his practice at 1440 Lake Baldwin Lane in Orlando. In addition to in-person sessions, he also offers online hypnosis for clients who prefer to work from home. His services extend across the greater Orlando area, including Winter Park, Maitland, Altamonte Springs, Casselberry, Winter Garden, and surrounding communities.

Golfers interested in learning more or booking a free consultation can visit danielolson/golf-hypnosis or call (407) 740-6090.

