M&B Marketing SARL Launches OTBB France, A New Consumer Comparison Platform Serving The French Market

PARIS, FRANCE - M&B Marketing SARL, the Paris-based digital media company behind UK comparison platform OnTheBallBets, has launched OTBB France, an independent consumer comparison platform serving the French market at otbb.

OTBB France evaluates service providers across 5 proprietary methodologies: Indice de Confiance, Score Valeur d'Offre, Note de Marge, Complétude Fonctionnalités and Flexibilité Paiement. These frameworks measure regulatory compliance, promotional value, competitiveness, platform capabilities and payment accessibility to help French consumers make informed decisions.

"Expanding into France is a natural progression for M&B Marketing," said Mike Lovatt, founder of M&B Marketing SARL. "French consumers deserve the same transparent, methodology-driven comparison tools we have built for the UK market. OTBB France applies the same proprietary evaluation frameworks we developed for OnTheBallBets, adapted specifically for the French regulatory environment."

OTBB France launched in March 2026 and is available in French at otbb. The platform covers the leading regulated operators available in France, with detailed reviews, offer comparisons and practical consumer guides.

M&B Marketing SARL operates from Paris, France and is registered under SIREN 837729300. The company specialises in consumer comparison platforms and operates OnTheBallBets, which has served UK consumers since 2016.

About M&B Marketing SARL

M & B Marketing SARL is a Paris-based digital media company founded in 2018 by Mike Lovatt, specialising in consumer comparison platforms. The company operates OnTheBallBets in the UK and OTBB France at otbb. M&B Marketing is registered in France under SIREN 837729300.