Revive Environmental Announces CEO Transition

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Environmental Technology, LLC, the only company in North America offering commercially available PFAS destruction at permitted facilities, announced today that David Trueba has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Revive Board of Directors. Rick Gillespie has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Trueba served as CEO since the company was established in 2023, leading Revive through the development and commercialization of its proprietary Annihilator technology and establishing the company as the only commercially available PFAS destruction business in North America.

“We are deeply grateful for David's vision and dedication throughout Revive's formative years, as he steered the company from concept to commercialization and laid a strong foundation for continued success,” said Matt Vaughan, Chair of the Board of Directors.“I am also pleased to welcome Rick as the new head of Revive. His strong commercial track record and deep expertise make him the ideal choice to help Revive realize its full potential for future growth.”

Gillespie previously served as Chief Commercial Officer, where he led Revive's commercial strategy, revenue growth and project execution across the company's PFAS destruction and environmental services businesses. He has over 25 years of experience in building teams to solve complex technical challenges while growing profitable revenue.

“Revive has built something rare, a company with proven technology, a clear mission and incredible team that believes in both,” said Gillespie.“The next chapter at Revive is all about expanding services and delivering results for customers and communities who are counting on us to provide verified PFAS destruction.”

With PFAS contamination affecting communities across the United States, demand for proven destruction solutions has never been greater. Under Gillespie's leadership, Revive will focus on expanding commercial operations, serving new customers across municipal, industrial, and federal markets, and advancing the deployment of its next-generation Annihilator technology.

“From the beginning, we have been a company with a bold mission: to destroy forever chemicals and make water safe for communities across the country,” said Trueba.“Together, we've built an incredible team, deployed first-of-their-kind PFAS destruction technologies, and turned the promise of PFAS elimination into reality. I have complete confidence that Rick is the right person to lead this company into its next chapter.”

Revive Environmental, LLC is an Ohio-based environmental technology company focused on PFAS destruction and remediation using supercritical water oxidation (SCWO). The company operates the only commercially available PFAS destruction business in North America, serving municipal, industrial, and federal clients at its permitted facilities.

