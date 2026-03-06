Africa Intelligence Brief - Friday, March 6, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What Matters Today 1 Second Rubaya coltan mine landslide in six weeks kills 200+, including 70 children, in M23-controlled eastern DRC - The DRC Ministry of Mines confirmed at least 200 dead after heavy rains triggered a landslide at the Luwowo site within the Rubaya mining perimeter, North Kivu, on Tuesday March 3; approximately 70 child miners are among the dead; survivors evacuated to Goma hospitals; M23 rebel official Fanny Kaj disputed the toll, claiming "bombings" killed only five - a claim rejected by miners at the site who helped recover 200+ bodies; this is the second disaster at Rubaya this year following a January collapse that also killed 200+; Rubaya produces roughly 15% of the world's coltan/tantalum - an essential input for smartphones, computers and aerospace components; the M23, which has controlled the mines since 2024, generates an estimated $800,000/month from taxes on coltan trade according to a UN report 2 South Africa: Western Cape High Court strips Finance Minister Godongwana of unilateral power to change VAT rate, ruling Section 7(4) of the VAT Act unconstitutional - The full bench ruled Section 7(4) of the Value-Added Tax Act "inconsistent with the constitution and invalid," finding it constitutes an "impermissible delegation of legislative power to the executive"; the power to impose, alter or reduce a national tax is vested exclusively in Parliament; the court suspended the order for 24 months to allow Parliament to amend the legislation; confirmation by the Constitutional Court is required; the DA brought the case after Godongwana attempted to raise VAT from 15% to 15.5% in 2025; both the DA and EFF welcomed the ruling; the Budget 2026 tabled last month kept VAT at 15%; this comes as South Africa's SARB rate-cut path faces uncertainty from Hormuz-driven oil inflation 3 Zimbabwe fast-tracks immediate ban on all raw mineral and lithium concentrate exports, advancing a 2027 deadline, citing smuggling syndicates and illicit stockpiling in a neighbouring country - Mines Minister Polite Kambamura announced the immediate suspension of all raw mineral exports including lithium concentrates in transit; the government cited an "unacceptable scramble" by mining firms to ship concentrate before restrictions took effect, and confirmed illicit stockpiling was discovered at the Port of Beira, Mozambique; only companies with operational, government-approved beneficiation plants may now export; Zimbabwe is Africa's largest lithium producer - exporting 1.5 million metric tonnes of concentrate last year, mainly to China, generating $571.6 million in revenue; Fastmarkets forecasts Zimbabwe produces roughly 7% of global lithium carbonate equivalent in 2026; analysts warn of near-term supply disruptions and upward pressure on lithium prices 4 MSC imposes war surcharges of up to $4,000 per container on Africa-bound shipping routes, effective March 5, as Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb disruptions hit the continent - Mediterranean Shipping Company announced the surcharges apply to cargoes originating from the Indian subcontinent - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh - bound for East Africa, Somalia, Mozambique and Indian Ocean islands; Tanzania's fuel prices have risen 10.76% as a direct result of the Gulf disruption; South Africa's March fuel price adjustments pushed petrol 93/95 up 20 cents/litre, diesel up 62–65 cents/litre; UNCTAD warns of a "dual shock" scenario from simultaneous Hormuz and Suez disruption; more than 10 African states including Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Chad, Sudan, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and South Africa have formally called for restraint in the US-Iran war 5 PM Abiy issues bluntest warning yet to Eritrea as Horn of Africa conflict risk escalates; Ethiopian Airlines suspends Middle East routes - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed issued a stern public warning to Eritrea that any "further attempt to harm Ethiopia will be the last," as troops on both sides massed along the border and the Tigray-Eritrea alignment deepened; the International Crisis Group warns that "without international intervention the belligerents could find themselves party to a new regional war"; Ethiopian Airlines announced the extension of flight suspensions to several Middle East destinations as regional airspace closures from the Iran war persist; the AU, UN Secretary-General Guterres, and the US have all urged both sides to respect the Algiers Agreement; the Horn is now exposed to both a domestic military flashpoint and the external economic shock of the Hormuz crisis Market Snapshot

INSTRUMENT LEVEL MOVE NOTE JSE All Share (JSE) ~84,200 ▼ −0.6% VAT court ruling + Hormuz fuel shock weigh on sentiment ZAR / USD ~18.45 ▼ weakening Risk-off; SARB rate-cut path uncertain amid war inflation Platinum (PGM) ~$980/oz ▲ +1.2% Safe-haven bid; SA PGM miners benefit from geopolitical premium Gold ~$2,910/oz ▲ +$50 War-driven safe-haven demand; benefits West African gold producers Brent Crude ~$81/bbl ▲ elevated Windfall for Nigeria/Angola; inflation shock for net importers Coltan / Tantalum (spot) ~$170/kg ▲ rising Rubaya disaster; supply disruption from 15% of global output Lithium (spot, LCE) ~$11,200/t ▲ rising sharply Zimbabwe ban removes 7% of global LCE supply; China exposed NGN / USD (Nigeria) ~1,580 ▬ stable Oil windfall partially offsets import cost pressures

Conflict & Stability Tracker Critical DRC - Rubaya Coltan Disaster & M23 Control Second landslide in six weeks at Luwowo/Rubaya site kills 200+, including ~70 children; M23 controls mines since 2024, earns ~$800K/month from coltan trade; government blames rebels for safety failures; Kinshasa classified Rubaya a "red zone" after January disaster; UN: Rwanda is destination for DRC tantalum; Rwandan tantalum exports up 213% in H1 2025; site produces 15% of global coltan - electronics supply chains exposed globally. Critical Horn of Africa - Ethiopia-Eritrea War Risk Escalates Abiy warns Eritrea "further attempt to harm Ethiopia will be the last"; troops massing on both sides; TPLF hardliners and Eritrea aligning against Addis; ICG warns of "catastrophic" conflict without international intervention; UN's Guterres urges respect for Algiers Agreement; Ethiopia also faces Oromia insurgency with dozens killed in recent attacks; Ethiopian Airlines suspending Middle East routes amid Iran war airspace closures. Tense Africa-Wide - Hormuz Tax Hits Net Energy Importers MSC war surcharges ($4,000/container) on Indian subcontinent–East Africa routes effective March 5; Tanzania fuel up 10.76%; South Africa petrol/diesel up 20–65 cents/litre; SARB rate-cut path now uncertain; UNCTAD warns of dual Hormuz-Suez shock; Sahel states face food inflation as landlocked import costs spike; 10+ African nations formally called for restraint in US-Iran war they had no voice in starting. Watching Angola - NGO Law & Civic Space Crackdown President João Lourenço signed into law new NGO regulation legislation published March 2, granting authorities broad powers to authorise, monitor, suspend and financially restrict civil society organisations under loosely defined "security threats"; Human Rights Watch warns of serious risks to civic space; law adds to National Security Law and Law on Crimes of Vandalism in a pattern of rights restrictions; analysts say it may chill foreign investment in a country courting Western critical minerals partnerships. Fast Take COLTAN The Rubaya mine is now entering a pattern of mass-casualty events that cannot be explained away as isolated accidents. Two collapses in six weeks, each killing 200+ people, including dozens of children, at a site that produces 15% of the world's tantalum - an input that goes directly into every smartphone, laptop and electric vehicle made globally. The M23's control of these mines is not a governance footnote; it is the central variable. The rebel group has every financial incentive - $800,000 per month in taxes - to keep mining and every political incentive to minimise reported casualties. Pit owners, according to miners at the site, actively discourage accurate death toll reporting. The global electronics industry's supply chain liability exposure here is not theoretical. It is documented, ongoing, and now involves child mortality at scale. ZIMBABWE Mnangagwa's raw mineral export ban is resource nationalism in its most operationally aggressive form - implemented immediately, retroactively applied to goods already in transit, and triggered by a concrete discovery: illicit Zimbabwean mineral stockpiles found sitting at the Port of Beira in Mozambique. This is not an abstract beneficiation policy; it is a government that caught sophisticated smuggling syndicates misdeclaring multi-mineral ores as single-mineral waste, losing billions in revenue. China - which receives roughly 15% of global spodumene from Zimbabwe - is the most exposed buyer. The question now is whether Harare can translate the export ban into genuine in-country processing capacity within a politically acceptable timeframe, or whether the ban simply compresses supply without building the downstream industrial base it is supposed to create. SOUTH AFRICA The Western Cape High Court's VAT ruling is a significant constitutional moment for South Africa's Government of National Unity. The DA brought the case against its own coalition partner's finance minister and won. The court's core finding - that a minister cannot unilaterally alter the "central charging provision of the VAT Act" affecting every consumer in the country - is constitutionally sound and long overdue. The 24-month suspension of the order gives Parliament time to correct the defect, but it also leaves the GNU Budget 2026 framework intact for now. The more immediate concern is the SARB's March 26 rate decision: with Hormuz-driven fuel inflation landing in South Africa and the rand weakening, the strong rate-cut expectations from three weeks ago have materially shifted. A hold is now plausible. A hike is not impossible. HORN Abiy Ahmed is managing simultaneous pressure from three directions: Eritrea-TPLF alignment on his northern border, an active Oromia insurgency internally, and now the external economic shock of Hormuz disruption to Ethiopian Airlines and fuel prices. His rhetorical escalation toward Eritrea - the parade of special forces with "we will get to the sea whether you like it or not" banners - has historically been as much domestic political theatre as genuine military signalling. But the distinction between posturing and miscalculation narrows as both sides deploy real troops. The Crisis Group assessment is right: a large-scale war remains unlikely, but the probability of an accidental escalation that "proves difficult to contain or end" is materially higher today than it was six months ago. HORMUZ TAX The MSC war surcharge announcement encapsulates Africa's structural position in the current crisis: a continent that called for restraint in a war it had no part in starting, now absorbing $4,000-per-container surcharges because a strait 5,000 miles away was closed by powers it cannot influence. UNCTAD's "dual shock" warning - simultaneous Hormuz and Suez disruption - is the scenario African central banks have been least prepared for. The continent's most exposed economies are the landlocked Sahel states: every food and fuel import already travels further, through more intermediaries, at higher cost. For them, the Hormuz Tax is not an accounting line item. Heavy rains triggered a landslide at the Luwowo coltan mining site within the Rubaya perimeter, North Kivu, on Tuesday March 3. The DRC Ministry of Mines confirmed more than 200 dead, including approximately 70 child miners, with survivors evacuated to Goma. On-site miner Ibrahim Taluseke told the Associated Press he personally helped recover more than 200 bodies. M23 official Fanny Kaj disputed the toll, claiming "bombings" killed only five. A similar collapse in late January killed 200+. The M23 Rwanda-backed rebel group has controlled the site since 2024 and generates ~$800,000/month from coltan taxes. Rubaya accounts for approximately 15% of global tantalum supply. The site has been classified a "red zone" by the DRC government; UN data shows Rwandan tantalum exports rose 213% in H1 2025.

Two mass-casualty events in six weeks at a site supplying 15% of global tantalum creates acute supply chain liability risk for electronics manufacturers. Technology companies typically hold minimal tantalum inventories. Spot price pressure is already visible. The core governance problem - M23 controlling extraction under artisanal conditions without safety enforcement - is unresolved, and the US-DRC minerals cooperation framework currently under negotiation makes the question of who holds accountability at Rubaya a direct diplomatic issue for Washington.

Zimbabwe Raw Mineral Export Ban - Smuggling Crackdown Triggers Lithium Market Shock What happened

Mines Minister Polite Kambamura announced an immediate, total suspension of raw mineral and lithium concentrate exports - including goods already in transit - advancing a policy originally scheduled for January 2027. The government cited discovery of illicit Zimbabwean ore stockpiles at Mozambique's Port of Beira, under-declaration schemes by mining companies misdeclaring high-value multi-mineral rock as low-grade single-mineral waste, and an "unacceptable scramble" to ship before the deadline. Only miners with operational, government-approved beneficiation plants may now export. Zimbabwe exported 1.5 million metric tonnes of lithium concentrate in 2025, mainly to China, generating $571.6 million in revenue, and accounts for ~7% of global LCE supply and ~15% of China 's spodumene imports.

So what

The ban compresses global lithium supply at a moment of elevated demand. China's battery supply chain is the most directly exposed. Australian producers - already benefiting from the DRC cobalt supply disruption - gain further pricing leverage. The critical unknown is whether Zimbabwe can attract the $1–2 billion in beneficiation plant investment required to actually process its ore domestically within a politically viable timeframe, or whether the ban simply exports revenue loss to a future administration that will quietly reverse it.

South Africa: High Court Declares Finance Minister's VAT Powers Unconstitutional What happened

The Western Cape High Court ruled Section 7(4) of the Value-Added Tax Act unconstitutional, finding it constitutes an "impermissible delegation of legislative power to the executive." The provision previously allowed Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to alter the VAT rate through a budget announcement - effective for up to 12 months before Parliament formally approved it. The DA brought the case after Godongwana attempted to raise VAT from 15% to 15.5% in 2025. The order is suspended for 24 months to allow Parliament to amend the Act; Constitutional Court confirmation is required. Budget 2026, tabled last month, maintained VAT at 15%.

So what

The ruling strengthens parliamentary oversight in a GNU where the DA and ANC must govern together despite deep fiscal disagreements. It does not destabilise Budget 2026 - VAT stays at 15% - but it constrains the executive's fiscal flexibility precisely when the Hormuz shock is creating inflationary pressure. The SARB's March 26 meeting is the next critical date: market pricing has shifted significantly from strong cut expectations to a possible hold, with some analysts raising the probability of a hike if oil-driven inflation data deteriorates further before the meeting.

Ethiopia-Eritrea - Abiy Issues War Warning as Horn Troop Build-Up Intensifies What happened

PM Abiy Ahmed issued a direct public warning that "any further attempt to harm Ethiopia will be the last," the sharpest rhetorical escalation yet in a months-long standoff. Ethiopian and Eritrean troops are massing along the border; TPLF hardliner factions have reportedly formed an alignment with Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki, who was excluded from the 2022 Pretoria peace deal. Sporadic clashes continue along the Tigray-Afar border. The ICG, in its most recent assessment, warned that "without international intervention the belligerents could find themselves party to a new regional war that would prove difficult to contain." Separately, the Ethiopia Rights Commission reported dozens killed in renewed Oromia attacks this week. Ethiopian Airlines has extended flight suspensions to multiple Middle East destinations due to Iran war airspace closures.

So what

A new Ethiopia-Eritrea war would be the Horn's third major conflict in four years, after Tigray (2020–22) and the ongoing Sudan civil war. The 2020–22 war killed several hundred thousand people and displaced millions. Ethiopia's economy - the continent's fifth largest and fastest-growing - would face severe disruption. Ethiopian Airlines, Africa 's largest carrier by revenue, is already absorbing Middle East route losses; a domestic security crisis would compound those losses sharply. The AU, which brokered the Pretoria Agreement, has been notably absent from public de-escalation efforts. That vacuum is dangerous.

Nigeria Reverses Airport Cashless Policy After Four Days of Gridlock Chaos What happened

President Bola Tinubu directed the immediate suspension of FAAN's "Operation Go Cashless" initiative - introduced March 1 to replace 50 years of cash collection at airport toll gates - after severe gridlock at Lagos's Murtala Muhammed and Abuja's Nnamdi Azikiwe airports caused passengers to miss flights for days. Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo announced the suspension after Wednesday's Federal Executive Council meeting, saying Tinubu "was very concerned that most Nigerians were losing their flights." A temporary hybrid cash-plus-card system will operate while the framework is redesigned. The policy aimed to eliminate corruption and optimise federal revenue collection at airports.

So what

This is a governance sequencing failure, not a policy failure. The cashless ambition was sound - Nairobi and Kigali have successfully run digital airport toll systems. The error was deploying mandatory contactless payments at one of Africa's busiest airports with zero transition period for unbanked travellers. Tinubu's swift reversal is politically correct but economically costly: Nigeria's airports continue to bleed revenue through cash-handling corruption until a workable alternative is deployed. The episode also signals that Nigeria's digital payment penetration - despite the CBN's cashless push - is not yet at a level where mandatory systems can be imposed at high-throughput infrastructure chokepoints.

COUNTRY / INSTRUMENT DIRECTION KEY DRIVER South Africa - SARB Rate Path ▼ clouding VAT court ruling removes fiscal flexibility; Hormuz-driven fuel inflation threatens low-inflation environment supporting cuts; March 26 decision now uncertain; current repo 6.75% Nigeria - Fiscal Position ▲ Brent ~$81 provides windfall for Africa's largest oil producer; partially offsets import cost inflation and fuel subsidy removal legacy; FX stable ~₦1,580/USD Kenya - Sovereign / CBK ▬ Headline inflation at 4.3% (Feb), 10th consecutive CBK rate cut to 8.75%; but Hormuz surcharges on Indian subcontinent–East Africa routes land directly in Mombasa; AGOA uncertainty adds risk Zimbabwe - Mineral Revenue ▼ near-term Export ban halts $571.6M/year lithium revenue stream immediately; medium-term upside if beneficiation investment materialises; high execution risk; lithium spot ▲ rising sharply on ban news Ethiopia - Macro Stability ▼ deteriorating Ethiopian Airlines route suspensions reduce foreign exchange earnings; Hormuz fuel import costs rising; Eritrea border mobilisation creating defence spending pressure; IMF programme compliance at risk

NAME ROLE WHY THEY MATTER TODAY Abiy Ahmed Ethiopian Prime Minister Issued bluntest Eritrea war warning yet; managing simultaneous northern border mobilisation, active Oromia insurgency, and airline revenue losses from Iran war airspace closures; Tigray-Eritrea alignment is the most dangerous variable he faces Enoch Godongwana South Africa Finance Minister High Court stripped his unilateral VAT powers today; faces Hormuz-driven inflation pressuring SARB rate cut path; Budget 2026 kept VAT at 15%; GNU coalition tension with the DA who litigated successfully against him Emmerson Mnangagwa Zimbabwean President Personally ordered the export ban investigation after Beira stockpile discovery; declared Zimbabwe will not "export its economic future"; lithium spot price rising sharply on announcement - the most direct market impact of any African policy decision this week João Lourenço Angolan President Signed controversial NGO law on March 2 granting broad state powers over civil society; Angola is central to the Lobito Corridor critical minerals strategy with $6B+ in US/global investment - rights crackdown creates reputational risk for Western partners Bola Tinubu Nigerian President Reversed FAAN's airport cashless policy within four days under public pressure; Nigeria's oil windfall from Brent ~$81 improves fiscal headroom; managing Oromia-style insecurity in the north; airport governance failure signals implementation challenges for digital modernisation agenda

JURISDICTION ACTION IMPACT South Africa Western Cape High Court declares Section 7(4) VAT Act unconstitutional; order suspended 24 months pending ConCourt confirmation and Parliament amendment Finance minister loses unilateral tax-setting power; strengthens parliamentary oversight; does not destabilise Budget 2026 (VAT at 15%); sets precedent constraining future executive fiscal manoeuvres Zimbabwe Immediate total ban on raw mineral and lithium concentrate exports; only companies with operational, government-approved beneficiation plants may export; all goods in transit halted Removes ~7% of global LCE supply and ~15% of China's spodumene imports immediately; lithium spot ▲ rising sharply; Australian producers gain; DRC cobalt alternatives benefit; long-term outcome dependent on beneficiation investment success Angola NGO Regulation Law signed by President Lourenço on March 2; grants broad state powers to authorise, monitor, suspend and financially restrict civil society organisations under "security threats" HRW warns of serious civic space risks; law adds to National Security Law and Vandalism Law pattern; risks deterring ESG-sensitive Western investors in Lobito Corridor critical minerals projects; EU CTIP partners likely watching closely Nigeria Tinubu suspends FAAN "Operation Go Cashless" airport policy; temporary hybrid cash-plus-card system in operation; ministry directed to redesign framework with potential private sector involvement Anti-corruption revenue measure delayed; airports resume cash collections; implementation timeline for revised digital system unspecified; FEC also approved Abuja Second Runway re-scoping

DATE EVENT WATCH FOR Mar 6 (today) US NFP (Feb); South Africa VAT ruling effective; DRC Rubaya rescue/recovery operations continuing DRC death toll updates; Harare government response on beneficiation plant timeline; Washington response to Angola NGO law Week of Mar 9 Ethiopia-Eritrea border: AU and UN mediation efforts expected; Nigerian airports: hybrid cash-card system operational review; Zimbabwe: mining industry response to beneficiation mandates Whether Eritrea responds to Abiy's warning diplomatically or militarily; lithium price trajectory as ban bites; FAAN redesign tender Mar 26 South African Reserve Bank MPC rate decision Hold vs. cut: Hormuz inflation data and rand trajectory will be decisive; market has repriced from near-certain cut to uncertain; a hold would signal SARB's concern about imported inflation Q2 2026 ConCourt consideration of VAT Act invalidity order; Lobito Corridor Phase 2 investment decisions; Zimbabwe beneficiation plant licensing process Whether Western critical minerals partners respond to Angola NGO law; DRC-US minerals framework negotiations in light of Rubaya disaster Ongoing Horn of Africa: AU-mediated Ethiopia-Eritrea back-channel diplomacy; UNSC reform push from Addis Ababa forum; MSC surcharge trajectory on Africa shipping Whether Africa secures a formal UNSC seat as US-Iran war accelerates reform pressure; whether Hormuz closure extends beyond 2 weeks triggering Goldman $100–$120 Brent scenario

Africa did not start any of today's fires. Yet it is paying for all of them.

The most visceral evidence of that is in the DRC. The Rubaya coltan mine has now killed more than 400 people in two months - twice in six weeks, under the watch of an armed rebel group that earns $800,000 per month from the same site. The victims are artisanal miners who work with shovels and rubber boots in tunnels propped up by pieces of wood, producing the tantalum that goes into every smartphone sold globally. The M23's incentive structure is precisely inverted from any safety calculus: maximum extraction, minimum accountability, disputed death tolls. The global electronics industry's exposure to this chain is not abstract. It is direct, documented, and now involves the deaths of seventy children in a single event.

Zimbabwe's export ban is a different kind of fire - one Harare lit deliberately. The discovery of illicit ore stockpiles at Mozambique's Port of Beira, misdeclared by sophisticated smuggling syndicates, gave Mnangagwa the political ammunition to accelerate a policy that was already scheduled and to make it retroactive. Whether the ban succeeds depends entirely on execution: can Zimbabwe build the domestic beneficiation capacity to replace $571 million in annual raw export revenue before the political cost of the revenue gap becomes intolerable? History is not encouraging. But the lithium market's sharp price move on the announcement is a genuine signal of supply vulnerability. The world needs Zimbabwe's lithium more than Zimbabwe needs to sell it at miner prices to China.

South Africa's VAT ruling arrived quietly, framed as a constitutional housekeeping matter. It is more consequential than that. The Western Cape High Court has drawn a bright line: the power to tax every South African consumer belongs to Parliament, not to a finance minister's budget speech. That principle, applied consistently, will reshape GNU budget negotiations for years. The immediate question is monetary, not fiscal: with Hormuz inflation landing at South African petrol stations - 20 cents per litre on petrol, 65 cents on diesel - the SARB's March 26 rate decision has become genuinely uncertain. A country that was on a clear easing path three weeks ago is now recalibrating.

In the Horn, Abiy Ahmed is threading a needle with three sharp ends. His Eritrea warning is the bluntest yet, delivered at a moment of real military build-up. His Oromia crisis is claiming dozens of lives in renewed attacks. His airline - Africa's largest by revenue - is absorbing route suspensions because a war in the Persian Gulf closed airspace that Ethiopian Airlines had been flying profitably for two decades. The International Crisis Group's assessment bears repeating: a large-scale war remains unlikely, but the probability of miscalculation that "proves difficult to contain" is materially elevated. The AU brokered the Pretoria Agreement that ended the last war; it has been conspicuously absent from the current de-escalation effort. That absence is a risk.

The thread connecting all of this is the "Hormuz Tax" - CNBC Africa's term for the structural cost African consumers pay whenever distant powers fight over energy chokepoints Africa has no voice in protecting. MSC's $4,000-per-container war surcharge, effective yesterday on Indian subcontinent–East Africa routes, is the physical manifestation of that tax. For landlocked Sahel states - where food and fuel imports already travel the furthest, through the most intermediaries, at the highest cost - a prolonged Hormuz closure is not an economic inconvenience. It is a food security emergency in the making.

More than ten African nations have formally called for restraint in a war they had no part in causing. At a forum in Addis Ababa this week, African diplomats renewed their push for permanent UNSC seats, noting that sixty years have passed since the last structural reform of the body responsible for the peace Africa is now paying for. The US-Iran war is doing more to accelerate that conversation than a decade of diplomacy ever managed - because the continent is finally calculating, in concrete dollar terms, the price of being governed by a Security Council in which it has no permanent voice.