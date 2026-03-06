Dhaka Fuel Crisis: Minister Says Stocks Adequate, Urges Not To Panic

On Friday, after Dhaka saw a fuel crisis at several gas stations with rush and chaos regarding fuel, the country's Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood said that Bangladesh has adequate fuel stocks and that the supply is normal, thus urging the public not to panic.

In a report by the Dhaka Tribune, the Minister made the remarks on Friday evening while speaking during an inspection of a petrol pump in the Asadgate area of the capital. As per the Dhaka Tribune, Mahmood said that there is no reason for concern and that the government was keeping constant watch over the situation. Soon after the conclusion of his visit, Mahmood's personal assistant, Abdullah Al Qayesh, posted a video on social media where the minister advised the general public not to heed rumours and not to stock fuel oil beyond their immediate needs. Speaking to the petrol pump owners, he said, "Do not supply extra fuel oil to anyone. Fuel cannot be given in amounts exceeding normal demand."

Public Panic and Long Queues

Long lines for fuel have appeared at petrol pumps across the capital since Thursday amid fears that the war situation in West Asia could potentially lead to a fuel shortage or price increase. Many vehicles, since morning, had been gathered late into the night in Dhaka. The entire day remained extremely crowded and very chaotic, with the reason for the crisis possibly hinted towards the crisis in West Asia. A resident of Dhaka told ANI, "This is so difficult for us. The government should take proper action for this."

With the indications of a rise in the price of fuel in Bangladesh hinting towards the possibility of fuel shortage, people with their vehicles rushed to the petrol pumps. In the Mirpur area, at around 10:30 PM (local time), lights were turned off with the "fuel crisis" being cited as the reason. It was further reported by local witnesses that many people are storing extra fuel out of fear, in panic, that the price might go up or there might be a shortage, while some were calling it a genuine crisis.

Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Fears

This comes amid global energy supply concerns following escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory killed its Supreme Leader, Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries, targeting American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the region, with Israel also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)