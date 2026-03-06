Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ensign Energy Services Inc.

Ensign Energy Services Inc.


2026-03-06 03:08:30
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:53 AM EST - Ensign Energy Services Inc.: Reports 2025 results. Revenue was $1,638.9 million, a 3% decrease from 2024 revenue of $1,684.2 million. Net loss attributed to common shareholders for 2025 was $38.8 million, increased from net loss attributed to common shareholders of $20.8 million from the prior year. Ensign Energy Services Inc. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $3.66.

MENAFN06032026000212011056ID1110828971



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search