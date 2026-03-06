403
Ensign Energy Services Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:53 AM EST - Ensign Energy Services Inc.: Reports 2025 results. Revenue was $1,638.9 million, a 3% decrease from 2024 revenue of $1,684.2 million. Net loss attributed to common shareholders for 2025 was $38.8 million, increased from net loss attributed to common shareholders of $20.8 million from the prior year. Ensign Energy Services Inc. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $3.66.
