Aimarx Showcases At MWC2026, Bringing Its New AI-Marketing Infrastructure With Superagent

MWC2026 was ended in Barcelona on March 5th MWC, iFLYTEK showcased its latest technological achievements empowered by AI upgrades. This time, AIMarX made a splendid appearance with its global marketing platform and AIGC innovative products, presenting the new-generation AI-marketing system built on SuperAgent.







The New Marketing System Debuts at MWC

Based on SuperAgent, AIMarX has built a marketing intelligent agent platform, accelerating the intelligent upgrading of global programmatic advertising, media agency and influencer marketing.

In the field of programmatic advertising, SuperAgent deeply empowers programmatic advertising and unlocks new growth drivers for global marketing. Relying on a traffic ecosystem with over 2.5 billion DAU and a customer ecosystem of more than 1,800 partners, AIMarX has constructed an advertising service system.

At MWC, AIMarX demonstrated the clear development path of programmatic advertising empowered by large models. In the user reach phase, it identifies users' deep consumption intentions through generative algorithms, dynamically generates naturally adapted advertising content combined with scenarios, and independently formulates the optimal bidding strategy to achieve end-to-end precise reach. In the creative phase, it breaks through the conversion channel between creative vision and data tags, automatically completes the closed loop of content conception, production, delivery and analysis, and generates customized creativity adapted to different scenarios.

Focusing on the needs of brand global marketing, AIMarX launched iFLYSail, a one-stop global media agency SaaS platform. It solves the core problems faced by brands in the process of global marketing such as scattered data, insufficient creative capacity and complicated delivery operation, helping enterprises achieve more efficient and sustainable global marketing management.

Driven by the intelligent engine powered by SuperAgent, iFLYSail provides advertisers with integrated capabilities including self-service account opening and fund management, cross-platform account integration, data visualization and ad-event tracking, batch advertising release and intelligent optimization. The platform realizes cross-account data alignment and effect attribution through a global data hub. Creative SuperAgent supports the disassembly of high-performance materials and the generation of multiple versions, accelerating large-scale testing and iteration. Delivery Strategy SuperAgent continuously insights into high-potential audiences and effect changes, dynamically optimizes bidding and budget strategies, and promotes delivery effects to gradually approach the global optimal solution across platforms, achieving sustained growth in ROI while improving operational efficiency.

In the field of influencer marketing, iFLYTalent, the global influencer trading platform launched by AIMarX, has gathered more than 1,000 exclusively signed influencers, 8,000 long-term cooperative influencers and 10,000 settled influencers from platforms such as TikTok, Youtube and Instagram, with over 15 million influencer data covering industries such as 3C technology, home furnishing, beauty and apparel, and fully reaching core regions including North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America.

With the in-depth empowerment of SuperAgent, AIMarX has brought intelligent innovation to the entire process of influencer marketing, providing an integrated solution for links such as matching, connection and performance in influencer marketing. Through the collaborative work of multi-Agent, it conducts comprehensive portrait analysis of influencers, precise matching of brand needs and comprehensive value selection. In the early influencer matching phase, it helps brands quickly lock in influencers that fit their own positioning. In the connection phase, based on in-depth insights into influencers and products, it greatly improves the success rate of connection with personalized invitation content. In the performance phase, SuperAgent helps realize the full-chain intellectualization of pricing, content creation and effect tracking, helping influencer marketing move from "non-standard" to systematic cooperation, making influencer marketing more controllable and efficient, thus realizing the precise expression of brand voice and in-depth resonance with user minds.

AIGC Products Boost Brand Creative Marketing

At the MWC site, AIMarX displayed its innovative achievement in AIGC, Rabbix. Relying on large model technology, as a lightweight and high-efficiency intelligent design tool, Rabbix solves the questions in marketing such as high design costs, slow creative output and difficult localized adaptation.

Meanwhile, the "IP Image Customization" function of Rabbix has attracted a lot of attention: only by uploading a picture, it can quickly generate exclusive IP images that fit the brand tone, which not only creates a highly recognizable visual identity for the brand, but also provides creative ideas for localized cultural and creative development and product design.

AIMarX also displayed another AI hardware products - the Homture Magic Frame, based on iFlytek's self-developed AI intelligent radar sensing and image-to-video technology, is intelligently sensed and awakened, turning photos into dynamic images and vividly interpreting every memory; Magic Canvas Stereo, equipped with high-fidelity stereo and intelligent audio-visual linkage technology, turns photo viewing and music listening into an interactive art of images and sound effects; Magic E-ink Canvas, adopting Spectra 6 color e-ink screen and AI text-to-image technology, delicately restores oil painting-like brush strokes and color texture, presenting a more artistic and advanced look for photos and art works. iFlytek's AI technology integrates artistic creativity into real life scenarios, redefines the traditional digital photo frame with the people-oriented intelligent interaction concept, and makes every wall of the home a warm intelligent expression space.

Now, AIMarX has fully implemented its globalization strategy, exploring the future of intelligent marketing with global partners with its new AI achievements. Relying on the iteration of large models, SuperAgent reshapes the full link marketing and builds a "new infrastructure" for global growth. Meanwhile, AIGC products represented by Rabbix lower the creative threshold and activate the creative potential of brands.