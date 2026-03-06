Hodfords And James Chase Announce Strategic Partnership To Strengthen UK Tech Talent And Global Engineering Delivery

LONDON - Hodfords, a global technology solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with James Chase, a UK-based recruitment agency specializing in technology, digital, and data roles. The collaboration aims to address growing demand for skilled tech talent while accelerating scalable software development and digital transformation initiatives across the UK and international markets.

As businesses face increasing competition for experienced technology professionals, the partnership provides a comprehensive solution that combines specialist recruitment expertise with offshore engineering delivery. Organizations will benefit from improved access to high-calibre candidates alongside flexible software development and team augmentation support.

“Access to the right technology talent is critical for sustainable growth,” said Gavin Adam, Partner at Hodfords.“By partnering with James Chase, we are aligning recruitment precision with scalable engineering capabilities. This enables businesses to build strong internal teams while maintaining the agility to execute complex digital projects efficiently.”

James Chase brings deep expertise in sourcing professionals across technology, digital, and data disciplines within the UK market. Known for its consultative and friendly approach, the agency supports both employers seeking qualified candidates and professionals looking to advance their careers.

This partnership strengthens Hodfords' global delivery model, which combines UK-based strategic oversight with Vietnam-based development teams. Together, both companies are positioned to support startups, SMEs, and enterprises navigating digital transformation, system modernization, and evolving workforce demands.

About Hodfords

Hodfords is a global technology solutions provider specializing in custom software development, mobile application development, offshore engineering teams, and digital transformation services. With leadership in the UK and development teams in Vietnam, Hodfords delivers scalable, cost-efficient, and high-quality technology solutions to businesses worldwide.

About James Chase

James Chase is a UK-based recruitment agency specializing in technology, digital, and data talent acquisition. The company partners with organizations to source high-quality candidates while also supporting professionals seeking new career opportunities. Its specialist expertise and consultative approach make it a trusted recruitment partner within the UK technology sector.