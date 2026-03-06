Zynex Investor Alert: Hagens Berman Alerts Zynex (ZYXI / ZYXIQ) Investors To Securities Class Action And April 21 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZYXI Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman is notifying investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against the former top executives of Zynex, Inc., whose common stock traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol“ZYXI” prior to its suspension on Dec. 24, 2025 and subsequently traded over the counter as“ZYXIQ.”

The lawsuit, captioned Beidel v. Thomas Sandgaard, et al., No. 1:26-cv-00714, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. The action seeks to recover losses for all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Zynex securities during the Class Period: February 25, 2021, through December 15, 2025, inclusive.

The firm urges Zynex investors who suffered significant losses

The litigation alleges that Zynex misled investors for years by reporting“record growth” that was allegedly fueled by a fraudulent scheme to ship medically unnecessary supplies, such as excessive electrode pairs, to unsuspecting patients. This practice, often referred to as an “oversupplying scheme,” eventually led to a massive $85 million forfeiture to the Tricare military health program and criminal charges against the company's former leadership.

Summary of Allegations: The“Oversupplying” Scheme

The filed complaint alleges that Zynex's executives violated federal securities laws.



Systemic Overbilling: The lawsuit alleges Zynex routinely shipped patients up to 128 electrode pairs per month, far exceeding medical necessity, specifically to inflate billings to government and private payors.

Tricare Suspension & Forfeiture: In March 2025, Zynex revealed that Tricare -representing 25% of its revenue-had suspended payments. It was later revealed that Zynex agreed to forfeit over $85 million in billings to resolve these fraud allegations.

Criminal Indictments: On January 21, 2026, former CEO Thomas Sandgaard and former COO Anna Lucsok were indicted for health care and securities fraud, leading to their immediate removal from the company. Chapter 11 & Delisting: As the fraud came to light, Zynex was forced to file for bankruptcy and was subsequently delisted from the Nasdaq, with its stock price (now ZYXIQ ) suffering a near-total loss of value for common equity holders.

Critical Deadline: April 21, 2026

If you purchased Zynex common stock during the Class Period ( February 25, 2021 – December 15, 2025 ), you have until April 21, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff.



