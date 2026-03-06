Authorities Warn Against Unfair Price Hikes In Retail Outlets



MoCI cautions against illegal price rise or hoarding

Company fined QR1mn for violating consumer protection regulations Authorities ensure steady supplies, consumers urged to buy according to needs

Authorities in the country are strictly monitoring market prices for various products and have warned against any manipulation, such as hoarding commodities or price increases without permission from government regulatory bodies.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has warned that any kind of illegal price rise or hoarding products will be dealt with very seriously, and actions will be taken against such practices, especially in the aftermath of the prevailing turbulent situation in the country and the region.

The ministry said that officials are on the move to conduct field inspections at factories and various stores to ensure that supplies are in place and that no manipulation or malpractice is taking place. MoCI has stressed that nobody will be allowed any kind of profiteering making use of the current situation.

“If you notice unjustified price increases, exploitative practices or suspicious commercial activities, please report immediately to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Contact us at 16001 or through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry App,“ the ministry said in a social media post.

Recently, MoCI ordered the administrative closure of a company for one month and imposed a QR1mn fine for violating consumer protection regulations. The ministry said that the company was penalised for increasing prices without obtaining the required approval and for failing to comply with the pricing regulations under the provisions of Article (10) of Law No. (8) of 2008 regarding consumer protection.

The ministry has confirmed the continued availability of goods and products across various retail outlets in the country, ensuring that consumer needs are met sufficiently and regularly. The ministry also called on everyone to adhere to official guidelines, purchase according to actual need, and promote a culture of responsible consumption.

Article (10) of Qatar's Law No. 8 of 2008 on Consumer Protection prohibits suppliers from hoarding commodities, refusing to sell or charging higher than advertised prices. It also restricts price increases for goods and services without adhering to specific ministry regulations. The law is part of the broader consumer protection framework to prevent monopolistic practices and ensure fair pricing in Qatar.

The law also points out that suppliers should not follow manipulative practices such as hoarding goods, refusing to sell certain products, among other practices, to control market prices. According to the law, suppliers are prohibited from charging more than the advertised price and cannot increase prices without complying with ministerial controls.

It also notes that violating Article (10) can lead to severe penalties, including administrative closure of the establishment for one month and fines of up to QR1mn. MoCI has reiterated that the ministry conducts intensive inspection campaigns across the country to ensure the continuous availability of goods and products in sufficient quantities at all retail outlets. Additionally, 33 major branches operate 24 hours a day, with direct, ongoing coordination with retail outlets to ensure smooth supply and reinforce market stability.

Hassan Sultan al-Ghanim, Assistant Undersecretary for Consumer Affairs at MoCI, in a recent television interview said that proactive steps have been taken, emergency procedures have been activated, and several sales outlets have been opened 24 hours a day to enhance market stability and ensure the smooth flow of supply chains.

Speaking to 'Gulf Times', a manager of a supermarket chain in Qatar noted that it was time to help the people in every possible manner and not to exploit them.“We are selling every items at reasonable prices and we want to make sure that the people are not affected in a big way.

As long as we have the supplies, we will ensure that the prices are not hiked and everything is made available to the public at best prices. We hope that the current situation will not last long and everything will get back to normal very soon,” he said.